Question #1: BMJ Poe

Guys, Felt the need to send a quick mail after hearing you trash one of my employers on the latest podcast! I'm still waiting for forum approval, and will probably post a message there when you let me in (as a FYI for your listeners). I'm one of the stats editors for BMJ group (although not for the main BMJ -- I do 'Thorax', one of their specialist journals). The BMJ has a long tradition of running seriously-conducted research articles on absurd topics in the Christmas edition each year. The paper on intercessory prayer is one of them (note the publication date of 22nd Dec 2001). It's not meant to be taken seriously. In the same issue: 'Longevity of screenwriters who win an academy award: longitudinal study' BMJ 2001;323:1491. Other gems from more recent years: 'The case of the disappearing teaspoons: longitudinal cohort study of the displacement of teaspoons in an Australian research institute' BMJ 2005;331:1498 'How long did their hearts go on? A Titanic study' BMJ 2003;327:1457. 'Ice cream evoked headaches (ICE-H) study: randomised trial of accelerated versus cautious ice cream eating regimen' BMJ 2002;325:1445. You were a bit harsh about the statement. 'A larger study might have shown a significant reduction in mortality.'. Assuming the subject matter wasn't deliberately absurd, this wouldn't be an unreasonable thing to say. When a nonsignificant but (potentially) clinically important difference is found in a study, I'd argue it's actually good practice to say whether the study has sufficient power to exclude the possibility that it's real (which is what they're getting at, here). There's probably a useful discussion to be had about whether these Christmas studies should go up on PubMed. Getting one published is something of a badge of honour for researchers, so it's nice for them to be able to prove it, although perhaps they should be marked out in some way to avoid confusion? Hope this clears things up. Jack Gibson. Nottingham