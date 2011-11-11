Question #1: SILLY Bias in Scientific Reviews

Ha ha! A subsequent review article perhaps poking fun at those believing in the BMJ Christmas articles?... Christopher Morello ************* From the PubMed link: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20018155 Ugeskr Laeger. 2009 Dec 14;171(51):3784-9. [A new scientific source of bias: SILLY bias. Analysis of citations of BMJ's Christmas articles]. [Article in Danish] Felding UA, Jørgensen KJ, Hróbjartsson A. Det Nordiske Cochrane Center, Rigshospitalet, København Ø. ah@cochrane.dk Abstract We analysed the scientific impact of systematic reviews and randomised trials published in the BMJ Christmas issues 1997-2006. The articles were mostly interpreted correctly as humorous, but the humorous dimension was overlooked with surprising ease. The result from one ironic-absurd trial on the effect of retroactive remote intercessory prayer for patients already dead or dismissed was taken at face value in 12/36 of the citing articles, and mortality data was unconditionally included in three systematic reviews. Thus, we document a new type of bias in medical research: Serious Idiopathic Loss of Ludic ironY (SILLY) bias, both in citation practices and in metaanalyses.