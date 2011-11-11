Podcast #332 - November 26th, 2011
This Day in Skepticism: JFK Assassination
News Items: Power Balance Bankruptcy, FTL Neutrino Follow Up, Does Water Prevent Dehydration, Food Color and Taste
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: SILLY Bias in Scientific Reviews
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- November 22, 1963 JFK Assassinated: http://www.politico.com/news/stories/1111/68717.html http://video.nationalgeographic.com/video/player/national-geographic-channel/shows/explorer-1/ngc-restored-jfk-footage.html http://www.nytimes.com/2011/11/22/opinion/the-umbrella-man.html?_r=1
News Items
- Power Balance Bankruptcy http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/power-balance-files-for-bankruptcy/
- FTL Neutrinos http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-15830844 and http://blogs.nature.com/news/2011/11/neutrino_experiment_affirms_fa.html
- Does Water Prevent Dehydration http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/does-drinking-water-prevent-dehydration/
- Plate Color and Food Taste http://www.livescience.com/17046-plate-color-flavor-psychology.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Law & Order
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: SILLY Bias in Scientific Reviews Ha ha! A subsequent review article perhaps poking fun at those believing in the BMJ Christmas articles?... Christopher Morello ************* From the PubMed link: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20018155 Ugeskr Laeger. 2009 Dec 14;171(51):3784-9. [A new scientific source of bias: SILLY bias. Analysis of citations of BMJ's Christmas articles]. [Article in Danish] Felding UA, Jørgensen KJ, Hróbjartsson A. Det Nordiske Cochrane Center, Rigshospitalet, København Ø. ah@cochrane.dk Abstract We analysed the scientific impact of systematic reviews and randomised trials published in the BMJ Christmas issues 1997-2006. The articles were mostly interpreted correctly as humorous, but the humorous dimension was overlooked with surprising ease. The result from one ironic-absurd trial on the effect of retroactive remote intercessory prayer for patients already dead or dismissed was taken at face value in 12/36 of the citing articles, and mortality data was unconditionally included in three systematic reviews. Thus, we document a new type of bias in medical research: Serious Idiopathic Loss of Ludic ironY (SILLY) bias, both in citation practices and in metaanalyses.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study shows that people avoid information about topics about which they are ignorant and yet deem important. http://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/releases/psp-ofp-shepherd.pdf
- Item #2 Fiction Researchers have identified a protein that, when taken as daily supplement, almost triples cardiovascular and muscle endurance in human clinical trials. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/11/111121104509.htm
- Item #3 Science New research finds that walking through a doorway impairs short term memory. http://medicalxpress.com/news/2011-11-doorways.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'At every croasroads on the road that leads to the future, tradition has placed against us ten thousand men to guard the past.' - Maurice Polydore Marie Bernard Maeterlinck