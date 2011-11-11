Podcast #333 - December 3rd, 2011
Interview with James Randi
News Items: Detecting Digital Manipulation, Curiosity Heads to Mars, Creationist Bill Defeated in NH, Scorpios Need Not Apply, Jetpack Flies with Jets
Special Report: Burzynski Clinic Intimidates Bloggers, with Rhys Morgan
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Tomato Juice Color
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- December 3, 1872 A translation from cuneiform tablets of the Chaldean account of the deluge was read by George Smith before the Society of Biblical Archaeology in London.
News Items
- Detecting Digital Manipulation http://www.scientificamerican.com/article.cfm?id=computer-model-spots-image-fraud
- Curiosity Heads to Mars http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-15904408
- Creationist Bill Defeated in NH http://www.wmur.com/news/29889480/detail.html
- Scorpios Need Not Apply http://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2011/11/25/Chinese-firm-doesnt-want-Scorpios-Virgos/UPI-26471322247607/
- Jetpack Flies with Jets http://news.cnet.com/8301-11386_3-57332154-76/man-with-jetpack-races-actual-jets-video/
Special Report
- Burzynski Clinic Intimidates Bloggers With Special Guest: Rhys Morgan
http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-burzynski-clinic-another-crank-tries-to-intimidate-a-blogger/ https://docs.google.com/viewer?a=v&pid=explorer&chrome=true&srcid=0BzijOpjuex1bMjE4N2JjOGItZGFlOS00NDE0LTk2YzktMThkYjFiOTU2YjNl&hl=en_US&pli=1
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Earth to Disc Project
Questions and Emails
- Questions #1: Tomato Juice Color Since I was a child my family has canned organic tomato juice made by putting organic tomatoes (I don't care what you say, organic has better flavor than chemically fertilized tomatoes) through a hand cranked juicer, adding only salt, pouring the juice into clear glass jars, and then canning them in a water bath or pressure cooker. I have a jar in my cupboard right now that was canned in 2009 and it is still bright red. Could you clarify the statement that tomato juice is actually brown and is colored red? My actual experience with it contradicts what was said on the podcast. Thanks, Alan Evil Louisville, KY http://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/the-new-brain/201104/why-we-prefer-certain-colors http://blog.foodessentials.com/uncategorized/the-10-best-tomato-juices/
Interview
- Interview with James Randi Reason of Reason http://www.randi.org/site/index.php/component/content/article/37-static/1471
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new study finds that endoscopic surgeons perform better when music is playing in the surgical suite. http://www.exeter.ac.uk/news/featurednews/title_170527_en.html
- Item #2 Science New research finds that anti-atheist sentiment among believers is based largely on distrust, with atheists being considered among the most untrustworthy, comparable to rapists. http://psycnet.apa.org/index.cfm?fa=buy.optionToBuy&id=2011-25187-001
- Item #3 Science Psychological studies find that more creative people have an increased tendency to cheat. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/11/111128121547.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week ''In ancient days, men looked at stars and saw their heroes in the constellations. In modern times, we do much the same, but our heroes are epic men (and women) of flesh and blood.' - William Safire for Richard Nixon.