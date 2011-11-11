Questions #1: Tomato Juice Color

Since I was a child my family has canned organic tomato juice made by putting organic tomatoes (I don't care what you say, organic has better flavor than chemically fertilized tomatoes) through a hand cranked juicer, adding only salt, pouring the juice into clear glass jars, and then canning them in a water bath or pressure cooker. I have a jar in my cupboard right now that was canned in 2009 and it is still bright red. Could you clarify the statement that tomato juice is actually brown and is colored red? My actual experience with it contradicts what was said on the podcast. Thanks, Alan Evil Louisville, KY http://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/the-new-brain/201104/why-we-prefer-certain-colors http://blog.foodessentials.com/uncategorized/the-10-best-tomato-juices/