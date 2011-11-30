Skeptical Quote of the Week

'The scientific method consists of the use of procedures designed to show not that our predictions and hypotheses are right, but that they might be wrong. Scientific reasoning is useful to anyone in any job because it makes us face the possibility, even the dire reality, that we were mistaken. It forces us to confront our self-justifications and put them on public display for others to puncture. At its core, therefore, science is a form of arrogance control.' 'Mistakes were made (but not by me)', by social psychologists Carol Tavris and Elliot Aronson - Carol Tavris