Podcast #334 - December 10th, 2011
Interview with Lawrence Krauss
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Trudeau Fine Upheld, Planetary Probes, Cloning a Mammoth, Kepler 22b
Who's That Noisy
Corrections
Science or Fiction
- December 10 1901 The first Nobel Prizes are awarded. Dec 10th is Alfred Nobel Day or Nobeldagen, presentation ceremony of the Nobel Prize.
News Items
- Kevin Trudeau Fine Upheld http://www.infomercial-hell.com/blog/2011/11/30/kevin-trudeau-update-court-upholds-37-6-million-fine/
- Planetary Probes http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-15904408
- Cloning a Mammoth http://www.google.com/hostednews/afp/article/ALeqM5gqwtkuPqQvgVWpDl7PZqJKYe66yg?docId=CNG.794d1157fe2364fc0e0dcd6a77edbd08.71)
- Kepler 22b http://www.guardian.co.uk/science/2011/dec/05/exoplanet-kepler-22-b-nasa-earth
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Joe Rogan
Questions and Emails
- Corrections from Last Week Pumping oxygen into casinos Mechanically separated meat
Interview
- Interview with Lawrence Krauss http://krauss.faculty.asu.edu/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Contrary to popular belief, yawning has been shown to have an arousing, rather than sleep inducing, effect. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20357462
- Item #2 Science A large study of yawning finds that yawns are significantly more contagious from family members and friends than acquaintances or strangers. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0028472
- Item #3 Science Yawning has been observed in every class of vertebrates. http://baillement.com/yawn-reflex.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The scientific method consists of the use of procedures designed to show not that our predictions and hypotheses are right, but that they might be wrong. Scientific reasoning is useful to anyone in any job because it makes us face the possibility, even the dire reality, that we were mistaken. It forces us to confront our self-justifications and put them on public display for others to puncture. At its core, therefore, science is a form of arrogance control.' 'Mistakes were made (but not by me)', by social psychologists Carol Tavris and Elliot Aronson - Carol Tavris