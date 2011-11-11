Podcast #335 - December 17th, 2011
This Day in Skepticism
This Day in Skepticism
- December 17, 1919 Albert Porta an expert seismographer and meteorologist predicted that a conjunction of six planets on this date would spell the end of the world.
News Items
- Pro-Measles Children's Book http://skepchick.org/2011/12/measles-are-marvelous/
- Higgs Update http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2011/12/13/mass-effect-maybe-higgs-maybe-not/
- Mercury UFO http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/mercury-ufo/
- Hallucinating Color http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2011/11/111207-hypnosis-hallucinate-color-psychology-brain-science-health/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Piranha
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Menstrual Syncing I was listening to the latest podcast, reached the 'fact or fiction' segment of the program and was disappointed to hear Jay trot out that old newage-lady-togetherness-myth about women's periods syncing up. It's one of those things people like say, 'Betty and I are such good friends, we even have periods at the same time!' It's also bullshit. Socially synchronizing periods do not exist, and because of the varying lengths of duration of the period itself along with time between, cycles that start out apparently synced will un-couple over time. There are only so many days in a general 4-6 week cycle, chances are at some point one of my room mates and I will sort-of-sync for a month or three, but not the whole length of the apartment's lease (And while this myth persists, even it has never had the ovarian fortitude to claim syncing room mates have periods the exact same duration). Too, as cycles un-sync, people will start to count the near-misses as evidence. First it will be on the same day, then only 2 days apart, then 4, etc. 'Why, we must still be in sync, even though clearly they're slowly getting further and further apart!' No reputable, repeatable study has ever proved syncing-cycles. http://www.scientificamerican.com/article.cfm?id=do-women-who-live-together-menstruate-together http://www.straightdope.com/columns/read/2429/does-menstrual-synchrony-really-exist Barbara United States
Swindler's List
- Swindler's List Online Dating
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have successfully developed a vaccine against breast cancer that has been shown to be effective in mice. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/12/111213190156.htm
- Item #2 Fiction Scientists have developed a plant spray that allows plants to survive freezing conditions unharmed. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/12/111214135814.htm
- Item #3 Science Psychologists discover that adding a small gift to a larger gift decreases the gift evaluation of the recipient. http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-12-paradox-gift.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Every existing thing is born without reason, prolongs itself out of weakness and dies by chance.' - Jean Paul Sartre