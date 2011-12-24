Podcast #336 - December 24th, 2011
Special Guests: George Hrab and Jamy Ian Swiss
Christopher Hitchens In Memoriam
News Items: Mammoth Bone Homes, Trillion Frames per Second, Neti Pot Dangers
Who's That Noisy
Special Report: Randomness
Science or Fiction
In Memoriam
- Christopher Hitchens http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/christopher-hitchens-1949-2011/
News Items
- Mammoth Bone Homes http://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/science-news/8963177/Neanderthals-built-homes-with-mammoth-bones.html
- Trillion Frames per Second http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-16163931
- Neti Pot Dangers http://abcnews.go.com/Health/Wellness/fatal-infections-linked-neti-pots/story?id=15170230#.Tu91vFYfiSp
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Beethoven heard through a cochlear implant
Special Report
- Randomness with George Hrab
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have discovered bacteria capable of living in the subsurface of Mars. http://oregonstate.edu/ua/ncs/archives/2011/dec/scientists-find-microbes-lava-tube-living-conditions-those-mars
- Item #2 Science Research finds that thick hair protects against bed bug bites, but despite this hairy individuals are bitten as often as less hairy individuals. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-16166134
- Item #3 Fiction A new study finds that UV light is 95% effective in reducing chicken pox severity and preventing its spread. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-16217303
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The only position that leaves me with no cognitive dissonance is atheism. It is not a creed. Death is certain, replacing both the siren-song of Paradise and the dread of Hell. Life on this earth, with all its mystery and beauty and pain, is then to be lived far more intensely: we stumble and get up, we are sad, confident, insecure, feel loneliness and joy and love. There is nothing more; but I want nothing more.” ― Christopher Hitchens, The Portable Atheist: Essential Readings for the Non-believer