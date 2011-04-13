Podcast #337 - December 31st, 2011
SGU 2011 Year in Review
Special Guest Mike Lacelle
Best and Worst of 2011
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
SGU 2011 Review
- 2011 Year in Review With Special Guest: Mike Lacelle The Rogues review the year in science, skepticism, and the SGU
In Memorium
- In Memorium A review of those we lost over the past year
- Item #1 Fiction While the other shuttles will end their days in various museums now that the shuttle program is over, NASA plans to dismantle the shuttle Endeavor to study the effects of space travel on its components. http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2011/04/13/where-the-shuttles-will-come-to-rest/
- Item #2 Science Japan's space agency has joined forces with a fishing company to build a giant net several kilometres in size to collect debris littering space. http://www.abc.net.au/news/2011-02-03/japans-giant-net-to-trawl-for-space-junk/1928048
- Item #3 Science New research shows that genetically modified cells can be made to communicate with each other as if they were electronic circuits. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-16217303
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'To a clear eye the smallest fact is a window through which the infinite may be seen.' - Thomas Henry Huxley