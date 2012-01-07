Podcast #338 - January 7th, 2012
Interview with Martin Rundkvist
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Psychic Predictions 2011, Hacker Satellite, Testing Violins
Quickie with Bob - Lost World of Antarctica
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
- January 7th 1610 1610 - Galileo dated his first letter describing telescopic observations in which he saw the moon's cratered surface using his twenty-powered spyglass. also ... 1610 – Galileo Galilei makes his first observation of the four Galilean moons: Ganymede, Callisto, Io and Europa, although he is not able distinguish the last two until the following day.
News Items
- Psychic Predictions 2011 How did the psychics do in their predictions for 2011?
- Hacker Satellite System http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-16367042
- Testing Violins http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/testing-violins/
- Quickie with Bob Lost World discovered around Antarctic vents.
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Neil Armstrong
Interview
- Interview with Martin Rundkvist Chairman Swedish Skeptics Society Author of Aardvarchaelogy blog http://scienceblogs.com/aardvarchaeology/ Topic: http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/electromagnetic-sensitivity-in-sweden/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Study of butterfly mimics finds that Heliconius species are often tricked into mating with mimic species. http://www.jstor.org/pss/10.1086/663192
- Item #2 Science A new thorough examination of poisonous frogs finds that their color accurately signals their poisonousness to birds. http://www.jstor.org/stable/10.1086/663197
- Item #3 Science A scientist has described a case of a fish mimicking an octopus that in turn was mimicking another fish. http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-12-paradox-gift.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Education has failed in a very serious way to convey the most important lesson science can teach: skepticism.” David Suzuki