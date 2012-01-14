Podcast #339 - January 14th, 2012
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Tricorder X-prize, Sheldrake on Presentiment, Physics Cranks, Witchhunter Comes to US
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
News Items: Tricorder X-prize, Sheldrake on Presentiment, Physics Cranks, Witchhunter Comes to US
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- January 12, 1990 Is the death-date of Dr. Laurence Peter, creator of the Peter Principle, a scientific observation that employees will rise to the level of their incompetence. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Principle
News Items
- Tricorder X-prize http://nextbigfuture.com/2012/01/ten-million-dollar-qualcomm-medical.html
- Sheldrake on Presentiment http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2083279/Psychic-powers-How-thought-premonitions-telepathy-common-think.html
- Physics Cranks http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/cranks-and-physics/
- Witch Hunter comes to US http://blog.newhumanist.org.uk/2012/01/notorious-nigerian-witch-hunter-to.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Antivaxers
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy Professor Iain Graham from Southern Cross University’s School of Health yesterday defended his university, saying the use of alternative therapies, such as homeopathy, can be traced as far back as ancient Greece. “Eighty per cent of Australians seek alternative therapies,” Prof Graham said. “Obviously orthodox medicine is not working for everyone,” he said. http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/fighting-cam-in-australia/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The Hubble telescope has identified the furthest galaxy protocluster ever discovered, about 13 billion light years away. http://spacetelescope.org/news/heic1201/
- Item #2 Science Researchers have designed a nanoparticle material that can automatically repair glass materials, such as the surface of an electronic device. http://www.news.pitt.edu/repairandgo
- Item #3 Fiction New research finds that surgeons generally continue to improve in skill and performance into their 60s. http://medicalxpress.com/news/2012-01-surgeons-aged-safest.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Where there is shouting there is no true knowledge.' - Leonardo daVinci