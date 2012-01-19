Podcast #340 - January 21st, 2012
Interview with Eugenie Scott
This Week in Skepticism
News Items: NECSS 2012, Photographic Black Holes, SOPA-PIPA, Homeopathic Burn Treatment, Ice Forms
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Week in Skepticism
News Items: NECSS 2012, Photographic Black Holes, SOPA-PIPA, Homeopathic Burn Treatment, Ice Forms
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- January 20, 1885 LaMarcus Adna Thompson patented the first roller coaster (gravity powered).
News Items
- NECSS 2012 http://necss.org
- Photographing Black Holes http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2087294/New-telescope-array-capture-photograph-black-hole.html?ITO=1490
- SOPA/PIPA http://www.stanfordlawreview.org/online/dont-break-internet
- Homeopathic Burn Treatment http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2012/01/the_homeopathic_treatment_of_burns_the_u.php
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: clocks
Interview
- Interview with Eugenie Scott www.ncse.com
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Marine scientists propose putting a price on whales in order to save them. http://www.bren.ucsb.edu/news/whale_quota.htm
- Item #2 Fiction According to a new mouse study, intestinal worm infections help treat lung cancer. http://www.livescience.com/17923-parasitic-worms-wound-healing.html
- Item #3 Science Researchers associate lack of sleep with increased appetite.http://psychcentral.com/news/2012/01/19/sleep-deficiencies-spur-hunger/33877.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'As I look back on nearly half a century of research, I am struck by the fact that my life in science has never proceeded along a straight line toward a goal, but in a series of steps in different and unexpected directions. It reminds me of the walks I loved to take in Paris- not journeys toward a particular goal, but random strolls that were directed, at each corner, by the curious or beautiful that appeared down one street or the other. I think it’s a good way to explore and a great way to live.' K. E. van Holde