The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #340 - January 21st, 2012

Interview with Eugenie Scott
This Week in Skepticism
News Items: NECSS 2012, Photographic Black Holes, SOPA-PIPA, Homeopathic Burn Treatment, Ice Forms
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • January 20, 1885 LaMarcus Adna Thompson patented the first roller coaster (gravity powered).

News Items

  • NECSS 2012 http://necss.org
  • Photographing Black Holes http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2087294/New-telescope-array-capture-photograph-black-hole.html?ITO=1490
  • SOPA/PIPA http://www.stanfordlawreview.org/online/dont-break-internet
  • Homeopathic Burn Treatment http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2012/01/the_homeopathic_treatment_of_burns_the_u.php

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: clocks

Interview

  • Interview with Eugenie Scott www.ncse.com

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Marine scientists propose putting a price on whales in order to save them. http://www.bren.ucsb.edu/news/whale_quota.htm
  • Item #2 According to a new mouse study, intestinal worm infections help treat lung cancer. http://www.livescience.com/17923-parasitic-worms-wound-healing.html
  • Item #3 Researchers associate lack of sleep with increased appetite.http://psychcentral.com/news/2012/01/19/sleep-deficiencies-spur-hunger/33877.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'As I look back on nearly half a century of research, I am struck by the fact that my life in science has never proceeded along a straight line toward a goal, but in a series of steps in different and unexpected directions. It reminds me of the walks I loved to take in Paris- not journeys toward a particular goal, but random strolls that were directed, at each corner, by the curious or beautiful that appeared down one street or the other. I think it’s a good way to explore and a great way to live.' K. E. van Holde