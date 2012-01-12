Podcast #341 - January 28th, 2012
Interview with Sean Carroll
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Stem Cells for Blindness, Chiropractic Neurology, Mass Psychogenic Illness
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Sounds in the Sky
Science or Fiction
- January 28th, 1887 In a snowstorm at Fort Keogh, Montana, the world's largest snowflakes are reported, 15 inches (38 cm) wide and 8 inches (20 cm) thick.
News Items
- Stem Cells for Blindness http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/stem-cells-for-blindness/
- Chiropractic Neurology http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/chiropractic-neurology/
- Psychogenic Illness http://bethelbuzznews.com/2012/01/19/updated-cause-of-sick-leroy-ny-teens-remains-a-mystery-with-poll/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: the psychic Criswell played by actor Jeffrey Jones from the movie 'Ed Wood'
Questions and Emails
- Sounds in the Sky Hello Skeptics guide, during my daily science news story search on the internet I came across a couple of stories about 'strange apocalyptic sounds coming from the sky from canada to budapest...' Having some critical thinking I began to inspect the videos to try and discern what they were. After much failed research on more worthy sites I could not find a good answer. To me it sounds like it could be something simple like a plane flying overhead to something more atmospheric. But these are wild guesses. I thought you may want to look in to it so that you may have better luck than me finding out what it actually is. Here is the original link I came across that brought this to my knowledge http://io9.com/5876369/what-are-these-bizarre-sounds-coming-from-the-sky-in-countries-from-hungary-to-canada p.s. We all hope that it is as one commenter commented, the cthullu shai-hulud movie! Thanks for all your good work! Michael Ohio
Interview
- Interview with Sean Carroll http://preposterousuniverse.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Chemists have created the first completely synthetic cell membrane. http://ucsdnews.ucsd.edu/pressreleases/envelope_for_an_artificial_cell/
- Item #2 Science Physicists have created the first atomic X-ray laser. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/01/120125132819.htm
- Item #3 Fiction New computer models show that adding sulphate particles to the stratosphere to reflect the sun's light could completely compensate for the effects of man-made global warming. http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-01-sulfate-particles-stratosphere-wont-fully.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.” ― Isaac Asimov