Podcast #342 - February 4th, 2012

Interview with Derek Bartholomaus
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Speed Limit for Birds, Reading Brain Waves, Conspiracy Contradictions, Scorpion Inspired Armor
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

  • Feb 4, 1868 Darwin started writing Descent of Man.

News Items

  • Speed Limit for Birds http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/01/120119133757.htm http://earthsky.org/biodiversity/fastest-bird
  • Reading Brain Waves http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-16811042
  • Conspiracy Contradictions http://scienceprogressaction.org/intersection/2012/01/conspiracy-theorists-more-likely-to-believe-factual-contradictions/#more-24836
  • Scorpion Inspired Armor Quickie with Bob - http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-01-scorpions-scientists-tougher-surfaces-machinery.html

  • Who's That Noisy Scientifically Illiterate Politicians

Interview

  • Interview with Derek Bartholomaus http://www.billymeierufocase.com/ http://www.iigwest.org/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Scientists have demonstrated a procedure in rats that allows a severed nerve to repair itself in as little as 7 days, rather than the months that would normally be required. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/10.1002/jnr.23023
  • Item #2 Researchers have published a study that suggests that the growth of information on the internet will ultimately be limited by human brain capacity, not economic or other factors. http://www.springer.com/about+springer/media/springer+select?SGWID=0-11001-6-1340121-0
  • Item #3 Scientists have developed an implantable pacemaker made from living cells that does not requires batteries and therefore never needs to be recharged. http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-02-powering-pacemakers-heartbeat-vibrations.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “…if we offer too much silent assent about mysticism and superstition – even when it seems to be doing a little good – we abet a general climate in which skepticism is considered impolite, science tiresome, and rigorous thinking somehow stuffy and inappropriate. Figuring out a prudent balance takes wisdom.” - Carl Sagan The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark