Podcast #342 - February 4th, 2012
Interview with Derek Bartholomaus
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Speed Limit for Birds, Reading Brain Waves, Conspiracy Contradictions, Scorpion Inspired Armor
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Speed Limit for Birds, Reading Brain Waves, Conspiracy Contradictions, Scorpion Inspired Armor
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- Feb 4, 1868 Darwin started writing Descent of Man.
News Items
- Speed Limit for Birds http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/01/120119133757.htm http://earthsky.org/biodiversity/fastest-bird
- Reading Brain Waves http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-16811042
- Conspiracy Contradictions http://scienceprogressaction.org/intersection/2012/01/conspiracy-theorists-more-likely-to-believe-factual-contradictions/#more-24836
- Scorpion Inspired Armor Quickie with Bob - http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-01-scorpions-scientists-tougher-surfaces-machinery.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Scientifically Illiterate Politicians
Interview
- Interview with Derek Bartholomaus http://www.billymeierufocase.com/ http://www.iigwest.org/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have demonstrated a procedure in rats that allows a severed nerve to repair itself in as little as 7 days, rather than the months that would normally be required. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/10.1002/jnr.23023
- Item #2 Science Researchers have published a study that suggests that the growth of information on the internet will ultimately be limited by human brain capacity, not economic or other factors. http://www.springer.com/about+springer/media/springer+select?SGWID=0-11001-6-1340121-0
- Item #3 Fiction Scientists have developed an implantable pacemaker made from living cells that does not requires batteries and therefore never needs to be recharged. http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-02-powering-pacemakers-heartbeat-vibrations.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “…if we offer too much silent assent about mysticism and superstition – even when it seems to be doing a little good – we abet a general climate in which skepticism is considered impolite, science tiresome, and rigorous thinking somehow stuffy and inappropriate. Figuring out a prudent balance takes wisdom.” - Carl Sagan The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark