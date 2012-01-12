Skeptical Quote of the Week

“…if we offer too much silent assent about mysticism and superstition – even when it seems to be doing a little good – we abet a general climate in which skepticism is considered impolite, science tiresome, and rigorous thinking somehow stuffy and inappropriate. Figuring out a prudent balance takes wisdom.” - Carl Sagan The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark