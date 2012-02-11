Podcast #343 - February 11th, 2012
This Day in Skepticism
- Feb 11, 1938 BBC Television produces the world's first ever science fiction television program, an adaptation of a section of the Karel Capek play R.U.R., that coined the term 'robot'.
- 3D Printing http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/3d-printing/
- Morgellons Update http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/morgellons-creating-a-new-disease/
- State Science Standards http://io9.com/5881494/your-state-sucks-at-science
- Lake Vostok http://www.news.com.au/technology/sci-tech/lake-vostoks-ancient-water-could-harbour-aliens-hitler/story-fn5fsgyc-1226264499986
- Ouija Boards Jay reviews the history and an interesting story about Ouija boards
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: leggo harpsicord
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction New research finds that drinking so-called carbonized coffee daily is more effective at reducing cholesterol levels than available prescription medications. http://www1.ccny.cuny.edu/advancement/news/Carbonized-Coffee-Grounds-Remove-Foul-Smells.cfm
- Item #2 Science A newly published statistical model of fingerprint analysis allows for the replacement of experience-based opinion, the current standard, with a rigorous assessment. http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-02-statistical-barriers-fingerprint-evidence-court.html
- Item #3 Science A new study finds that dogs are better than chimpanzees at following directions by finger pointing. http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-02-dogs-chimps-finger.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Feminism is best served by embracing reality, by thinking critically, and advancing rational arguments. This sloppy Newage shit-slurry of ingenuous gullibility is pure poison to the cause.' - PZ Myers, Pharyngula