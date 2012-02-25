The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #345 - February 25th, 2012

Interview with Fraser Cain and Pamela Gaye
News Items: Tiny Lizards, Missing Dark Matter, Anti-Climate Gate, Nanoparticle Safety
This Day in Skepticism

  • Feb 25, 1866 the discovery of the Calaveras Skull, found feb 25 1866: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Calaveras_Skull

News Items

  • Tiny Lizards http://www.bbc.co.uk/nature/17028940
  • Missing Dark Matter http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-02-dark-intergalactic-space.html
  • Anti-Climate Gate http://www.guardian.co.uk/environment/2012/feb/15/leak-exposes-heartland-institute-climate
  • Nanoparticle Safety pnd

  • Who's That Noisy Black Sea Ice Sheets

  • Interview with Fraser Cain and Pamela Gaye The hosts of Astronomy Cast discuss the latest NASA budget

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A new linguistic analysis suggests an independent origin of language in Africa, Europe, and Asia. http://www.en.uni-muenchen.de/news/newsarchiv/2012/2012_cysow.html
  • Item #2 A new study finds that some fish are able to estimate numbers as well as college students. http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-02-college-students-fish-similarities-numerical.html
  • Item #3 Scientists have made a prototype for an artificial muscle motor that does not require external electronics or hard metal parts. http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-02-soft-motor-artificial-muscles.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote “Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first, the lesson afterwards.” - Vernon Sanders Law