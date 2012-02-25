Podcast #345 - February 25th, 2012
Interview with Fraser Cain and Pamela Gaye
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Tiny Lizards, Missing Dark Matter, Anti-Climate Gate, Nanoparticle Safety
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
- Feb 25, 1866 the discovery of the Calaveras Skull, found feb 25 1866: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Calaveras_Skull
News Items
- Tiny Lizards http://www.bbc.co.uk/nature/17028940
- Missing Dark Matter http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-02-dark-intergalactic-space.html
- Anti-Climate Gate http://www.guardian.co.uk/environment/2012/feb/15/leak-exposes-heartland-institute-climate
- Nanoparticle Safety pnd
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Black Sea Ice Sheets
Interview
- Interview with Fraser Cain and Pamela Gaye The hosts of Astronomy Cast discuss the latest NASA budget
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new linguistic analysis suggests an independent origin of language in Africa, Europe, and Asia. http://www.en.uni-muenchen.de/news/newsarchiv/2012/2012_cysow.html
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that some fish are able to estimate numbers as well as college students. http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-02-college-students-fish-similarities-numerical.html
- Item #3 Science Scientists have made a prototype for an artificial muscle motor that does not require external electronics or hard metal parts. http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-02-soft-motor-artificial-muscles.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote “Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first, the lesson afterwards.” - Vernon Sanders Law