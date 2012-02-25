Item #1 Fiction Fiction A new linguistic analysis suggests an independent origin of language in Africa, Europe, and Asia. http://www.en.uni-muenchen.de/news/newsarchiv/2012/2012_cysow.html

Item #2 Science Science A new study finds that some fish are able to estimate numbers as well as college students. http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-02-college-students-fish-similarities-numerical.html