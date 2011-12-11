The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #346 - March 3rd, 2012

Interview with Gordon Maupin
This Day in Skepticism: Leap Year
News Items: Iceman Genome, FTL Neutrino Follow Up, More on Anti-Climategate, Drug Testing, Your Deceptive Brain
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • February 29 Leap Year

News Items

  • Iceman Genome http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-17191398
  • FTL Neutrino Followup http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/ftl-neutrinos-einstein-can-rest-easy/
  • More on Anti-Climategate http://www.guardian.co.uk/environment/2012/feb/15/leak-exposes-heartland-institute-climate
  • Drug Testing http://espn.go.com/espn/otl/story/_/page/OTL-Ryan-Braun/ryan-braun-defense-raises-more-questions-doping-experts
  • Your Deceptive Mind http://www.thegreatcourses.com/tgc/courses/course_detail.aspx?cid=9344

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Peter Sagal

Interview

  • Interview with Gordon Maupin Topic: Fracking Gordon T. Maupin Executive Director The Wilderness Center, Inc.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 An analysis of Triceratops and Torosaurus skulls indicates that they were indeed two separate species, not young and adult forms of one species as some paleontologists have suggested. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2012-02/plos-tcc022712.php
  • Item #2 A new analysis concludes that T. rex had the strongest bite of any animal to have ever lived on the Earth. http://www.bbc.co.uk/nature/17159086
  • Item #3 A new species of dinosaur, Spinops, a cousin to Triceratops, was recently described and named in the literature - 95 years after the fossils were first discovered. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/12/111206115051.htm

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'How weak our mind is; how quickly it is terrified and unbalanced as soon as we are confronted with a small, incomprehensible fact. Instead of dismissing the problem with: 'We do not understand because we cannot find the cause,' we immediately imagine terrible mysteries and supernatural powers.' -French author Henri René Albert Guy de Maupassant, from his short horror story 'Le Horla'