Podcast #346 - March 3rd, 2012
Interview with Gordon Maupin
This Day in Skepticism
- February 29 Leap Year
News Items
- Iceman Genome http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-17191398
- FTL Neutrino Followup http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/ftl-neutrinos-einstein-can-rest-easy/
- More on Anti-Climategate http://www.guardian.co.uk/environment/2012/feb/15/leak-exposes-heartland-institute-climate
- Drug Testing http://espn.go.com/espn/otl/story/_/page/OTL-Ryan-Braun/ryan-braun-defense-raises-more-questions-doping-experts
- Your Deceptive Mind http://www.thegreatcourses.com/tgc/courses/course_detail.aspx?cid=9344
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Peter Sagal
Interview
- Interview with Gordon Maupin Topic: Fracking Gordon T. Maupin Executive Director The Wilderness Center, Inc.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science An analysis of Triceratops and Torosaurus skulls indicates that they were indeed two separate species, not young and adult forms of one species as some paleontologists have suggested. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2012-02/plos-tcc022712.php
- Item #2 Fiction A new analysis concludes that T. rex had the strongest bite of any animal to have ever lived on the Earth. http://www.bbc.co.uk/nature/17159086
- Item #3 Science A new species of dinosaur, Spinops, a cousin to Triceratops, was recently described and named in the literature - 95 years after the fossils were first discovered. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/12/111206115051.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'How weak our mind is; how quickly it is terrified and unbalanced as soon as we are confronted with a small, incomprehensible fact. Instead of dismissing the problem with: 'We do not understand because we cannot find the cause,' we immediately imagine terrible mysteries and supernatural powers.' -French author Henri René Albert Guy de Maupassant, from his short horror story 'Le Horla'