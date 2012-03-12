Podcast #347 - March 10th, 2012
Interview with Scott Sigler
This Day in Skepticism: Megalonyx
News Items: Robot Cheetah, Kony 2012, Neuroprosthetics
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Therapeutic Tattoos
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism: Megalonyx
News Items: Robot Cheetah, Kony 2012, Neuroprosthetics
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Therapeutic Tattoos
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- March 10, 1797 Thomas Jefferson presented a paper on the megalonyx to the American Philosophical Society.
News Items
- Robot Cheetah http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-17269535
- Kony 2012 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4MnpzG5Sqc&feature=share
- Neuroprosthetics http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/natural-feeling-neuroproscetics/
- Quickie with Bob - QWERTY Effect http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/03/120307112711.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: First animals in space
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - Therapeutic Tattoos Given the number of acupuncture points, any tatoo is near an acupuncuture point. Anytime a mummy has a tat, they seem to conclude it was for medicinal/acupuncture purposes. I wonder how many with tats today will have their corpses exumed from some cravasse and conclude the barb wire or chinese gliph was for the same reason. All a spurious conclusion. Mark Crislip The Great Pacific NW
Interview
- Interview with Scott Sigler scottsigler.com
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that married patients, both male and female, are more than three times more likely to survive for three months following coronary bypass surgery than are single patients. http://medicalxpress.com/news/2012-03-marriage-powerful-heart-drug-short.html
- Item #2 Fiction A new analysis supports the theory that fashion trends are driven primarily by the desire to signal social status. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0032541
- Item #3 Science An engineering team has created an entirely organic transistor out of human proteins. http://www.aftau.org/site/News2?page=NewsArticle&id=16121
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'You know the greatest danger facing us is ourselves, an irrational fear of the unknown. But there’s no such thing as the unknown– only things temporarily hidden, temporarily not understood.' Captain James Tiberius Kirk