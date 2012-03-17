Podcast #348 - March 17th, 2012
Guest Rogue: Richard Saunders
This Day in Skepticism: Vanguard I
News Items: Oldest Skeleton, Red Deer Cave People, Neutrino Communication, Defending Science in Australia, Failure to Replicate Bem's Psi Research
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Catching up on Vaccines
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- March 17, 1958 the first SOLAR POWERED satellite was launched (the 4th satellite overall) Vanguard 1 - It is the oldest artificial satellite still in orbit http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vanguard_1
News Items
- Oldest Skeleton http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-03-oldest-skeleton-australia.html
- Red Deer Cave People http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-17370170
- Neutrino Communication http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/neutrino-communication/
- Defending Science in Australia http://www.smh.com.au/opinion/political-news/alternative-medicine-crackdown-20120313-1uyiw.html
- Failure to Replicate Bem's Psi Research http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0033423 http://www.randi.org/site/index.php/swift-blog/1659-what-we-have-here-is-a-failure-to-replicate.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Lincolnshire Poacher from a numbers station
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - Catching up on Vaccines audio question Alex Bouchet Australia
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A recent survey finds that cashews are the most common nut allergy, affecting almost 2% of school age children. http://researchnews.osu.edu/archive/nutidentify.htm
- Item #2 Science A new analysis suggests that early feathered dinosaurs may have developed their feathers for display. http://nsf.gov/news/news_summ.jsp?cntn_id=123392&org=NSF&from=news
- Item #3 Science A new report exposes a vast illegal market in transplant organs from live donors, including kidneys, parts of livers, and corneas. http://news.msu.edu/story/growing-market-for-human-organs-exploits-poor/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Science is a way to teach how something gets to be known, what is not known, to what extent things are known (for nothing is known absolutely), how to handle doubt and uncertainty, what the rules of evidence are, how to think about things so that judgements can be made, how to distinguish truth from fraud, and from show.' -- Richard Feynman