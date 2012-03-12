Podcast #349 - March 24th, 2012
This Day in Skepticism: Exxon Valdez
News Items: Superhero Pseudoscience, High Altitude Skydiving, Nuclear Clock, New Hampshire Abortion Bill, NDE and Lucid Dreaming, Designer Electrons
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Here Comes the Metric System
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- March 24, 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exxon_Valdez_oil_spill
News Items
- Superhero Pseudoscience http://colantotte.com/
- High Altitude Skydiving http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-17399985
- Nuclear Clock http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-03-blueprint-nuclear-clock-accurate-billions.html
- New Hampshire Abortion Bill http://www.boston.com/news/local/new_hampshire/articles/2012/03/20/abortion_bill_goes_back_to_committee_of_nh_house/
- NDE and Lucid Dreams http://www.livescience.com/19106-death-experiences-lucid-dreams.html
- Designer Electrons http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/03/120314142841.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Martin Fleischman
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - Here Comes the Metric System Just a quick question. I often wondered why America kept the Imperial system for measurements, miles, inches etc. Do you think it would be better (for science teaching in particular), if you switched to the metric system, and what problems do you think it would create? Thanks for the great show. Liz. Scotland
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy From the comments to NeuroLogica 'natural selection (or selection in general) explains how two horses can become all the different breeds we have today- including zebras. This is also how the finches of Darwin fame have longer beaks some years and shorter beaks other years… Everyone knows this happens. The question is this– does that explain how a single celled life form could become an elephant? Some question that it does. (I would be one who questions- BTW) This is called micro-evolution vs. macro-evolution– aka the development of species or kinds vs. the development of breeds. To make an analogy– Everyone knows you can make a ladder to the roof of the house. Does that mean you can make a ladder to the sun?'
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science New measurements indicate that Venice continues to sink into the ocean, contradicting the prior conclusion that the city is stable. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/03/120321172208.htm
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that the whooping cough epidemic currently occurring in Australia is mostly due to a new strain of B. pertussis which is not well covered by the vaccine. http://newsroom.unsw.edu.au/news/health/sharp-rise-cases-new-strain-whooping-cough
- Item #3 Fiction A new survey finds that parents of children with cancer trust information they find on the internet as much or more than information from their health care provider. http://www.buffalo.edu/news/13271
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Advances are made by answering questions. Discoveries are made by questioning answers.” -Bernhard Haisch