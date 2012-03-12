The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #350 - March 31st, 2012

Main Image for Episode 350
Interview with James Randi
This Day in Skepticism: Patenting Life
News Items: Tennessee Anti-Evolution Bill, Origin of the Moon, Mystery Cloud on Mars, Newage Mountain
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • March 31, 1981 A new single cell genetically engineered life form patent was issued to Ananda Chakrabarty

News Items

  • Tennessee Anti-Evolution Bill http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/tennessees-anti-evolution-bill/
  • Origin of the Moon http://www.physorg.com/news/2012-03-provokes-moon.html
  • Mystery Cloud on Mars http://cosmiclog.msnbc.msn.com/_news/2012/03/23/10831821-mysterious-cloud-spotted-on-mars
  • Newage Mountain http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/escape-to-newage-mountain/

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Last weeks submissions included skeptical cartoon characters

Interview

  • Interview with James Randi http://www.randi.org

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Paleontologists demonstrate that the arrangement of bones in fossil aquatic dinosaurs is likely the result of the dinosaur carcasses exploding after death. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/03/120321172208.htm
  • Item #2 A new study indicates that adults learning a second language can achieve native-like language processing, which can improve even after a period of no exposure. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0032974
  • Item #3 Scientists have demonstrated the existence of a new layer of genetic information in genes previously thought to be redundant. http://www.ucsf.edu/news/2012/03/11794/new-layer-genetic-information-discovered

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Fear believes - courage doubts. Fear falls upon the earth and prays - courage stands erect and thinks. Fear is barbarism - courage is civilization. Fear believes in witchcraft, in devils and in ghosts. Fear is religion, courage is science.' - Robert Ingersoll