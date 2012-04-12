Podcast #352 - April 14th, 2012
This Day in Skepticism: Titanic Disaster
News Items: Blow Up Space Junk, Aristolochia Nephropathy, Homophobia, Toilet Water, Monkey Bill Update
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Grover's Algorithm, Gulf of Cambay Ruins
Science or Fiction
News Items: Blow Up Space Junk, Aristolochia Nephropathy, Homophobia, Toilet Water, Monkey Bill Update
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Grover's Algorithm, Gulf of Cambay Ruins
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- April 14, 1912 Titanic Disaster
News Items
- Blow Up Space Junk http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/46980575/ns/technology_and_science-space/#.T4V1ZatSRLp
- Aristolochia Nephropathy http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/herbal-medicine-and-aristolochic-acid-nephropathy/
- Homophobia http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/04/120406234458.htm
- Toilet Water http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2126007/Bill-Gates-funds-new-machine-filters-toilet-waste-drinkable-water.html
- Tennessee Monkey Bill Update http://ncse.com/news/2012/04/monkey-bill-enacted-tennessee-007299
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Tony Legget
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - Grover's Algorithm Hi skeptics, really enjoy the show, but as a computer science student I just wanted to correct something Steve said in the explanation of one of the Science or Fiction items from the show for April 7. In the item about the quantum computer in a diamond, Steve said that the scientists tested it with an algorithm that finds an element in an unsorted database on the first try. I don't blame Steve, as it said this in the article too, but this is wrong. The algorithm used is called Grover's algorithm, and it does indeed search an unsorted database much faster than a classical computer, but not in one step. As Steve said, with a database with n elements, a classical computer would take on average n/2 steps to search it, or as we say in computer science, it has a time complexity of order n (represented as O(n) ). Using Grover's algorithm, a quantum computer can search the database with a number of steps that is the square root of the number of elements in the database, ( O(n^(1/2)) ), which is much faster but still not 'on the first try'. Too bad you couldn't have Gripp on for Science or Fiction, I'm sure he would have corrected this as well. Cheers, George Daole-Wellman Sunderland, Massachusetts http://www.bell-labs.com/user/feature/archives/lkgrover/
- Gulf of Cambay Ruins OMG What will young earth creationist say. Then again now the believers of atlantis will be insufferable. http://www.spiritofmaat.com/announce/oldcity.htm. Theron from Battle Mtn NV
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have created a power cell inside a living snail that can generate usable electricity from the snails own energy stores. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/04/120411120508.htm
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that fungal infections affecting the top five crops are responsible for destroying enough food to feed 600 million people each year. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/04/120411132000.htm
- Item #3 Fiction A new survey finds that cancer patients prefer safe treatments with predictable outcomes to more risky, but possibly more effective, treatments. http://medicalxpress.com/news/2012-04-cancer-patients-risky-treatments-larger.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Superhero Pseudoscience 'One sure mark of a fool is to dismiss anything outside his experience as being impossible.' -Farengar Secret-Fire