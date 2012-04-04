Question #1 - Titanic Correction

Need to be careful believing the official position of white star lines. The Issue relates to PR using language to convey a message to the public that was generally believed before the event.: From snopes: Claim: The Titanic was never advertised using the word 'unsinkable.' : FALSE ...However, claiming (as White Star did) that although others may have used the word, White Star itself did not describe the Titanicas 'unsinkable' in its advertising is a bit disingenuous. The February 1993 issue of The Titanic Commutator unearthed a White Star promotional flyer for the Olympic and Titanic that claimed 'as far as it is possible to do, these two wonderful vessels are designed to be unsinkable.' I never trust advertising to be fact ;) Nigel Underhill