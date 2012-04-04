Podcast #353 - April 21st, 2012
This Day in Skepticism: The Surgeons Photo
News Items: Life on Mars, Indian Skeptic Charged with Blasphemy, Multitasking, Monkeys Recognize Words, Cosmic Superwinds
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Titanic Correction, Advanced Dinosaurs
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- April 21, 1934 Surgeon's Photo of the Loch Ness Monster published
News Items
- Life on Mars http://phys.org/news/2012-04-proof-life-mars.html
- Indian Skeptic Charged with Blasphemy http://boingboing.net/2012/04/13/indian-skeptic-charged-with.html
- Multitasking http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-17693737
- Monkey's Recognize Words http://www.bbc.co.uk/nature/17676129
- Cosmic Superwind http://www.upi.com/Science_News/2012/04/11/Mystery-of-cosmic-superwinds-solved/UPI-21491334185002/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Ice chimes
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - Titanic Correction Need to be careful believing the official position of white star lines. The Issue relates to PR using language to convey a message to the public that was generally believed before the event.: From snopes: Claim: The Titanic was never advertised using the word 'unsinkable.' : FALSE ...However, claiming (as White Star did) that although others may have used the word, White Star itself did not describe the Titanicas 'unsinkable' in its advertising is a bit disingenuous. The February 1993 issue of The Titanic Commutator unearthed a White Star promotional flyer for the Olympic and Titanic that claimed 'as far as it is possible to do, these two wonderful vessels are designed to be unsinkable.' I never trust advertising to be fact ;) Nigel Underhill
- Advanced Dinosaurs Just wondering if you guys had stumbled upon this little gem http://www.dailygalaxy.com/my_weblog/2012/04/weekend-feature-intelligent-advanced-versions-of-earths-dinosaurs-may-have-evolved-elsewhere-in-univ.html Good example of horrendous journalism. Eric Rosinski Arkansas
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Medical researchers have demonstrated that a form of carbon nanotubes can function as an effective chemotherapeutic agent again several types of solid tumors. http://www.nanowerk.com/news/newsid=24842.php
- Item #2 Science Researchers have developed a form of carbon nanotubes that form into durable sponges that can float on water and soak up 100 times their weight in oil. http://news.rice.edu/2012/04/13/nanosponges-soak-up-oil-again-and-again/
- Item #3 Science Scientists have successfully created a form of graphene that can act as a semiconductor - previously known forms are either conductors or insulators. http://www5.uwm.edu/news/2012/04/13/uwm-discovery-advances-graphene-based-electronics/
- Item #4 Science Researchers have discovered that carbon nanotubes more than double the growth rate of plant cells in culture. http://esciencenews.com/articles/2012/04/04/carbon.nanotubes.can.double.growth.cell.cultures.important.industry
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Everyone, in some small sacred sanctuary of the self, is nuts.' --Leo Rosten