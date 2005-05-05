Podcast #355 - May 5th, 2012
Guest Rogues: Seth Shostak and James Randi
This Day in Skepticism: First American in Space, SGU 7 Year Anniversary
News Items: Rogue Planets, Machine Monkey Interface, Finding ET with Robots, God Spot in the Brain
SETI Update
Audience Q&A: The Coming Singularity
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism: First American in Space, SGU 7 Year Anniversary
News Items: Rogue Planets, Machine Monkey Interface, Finding ET with Robots, God Spot in the Brain
SETI Update
Audience Q&A: The Coming Singularity
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- May 5, 1961 Alan Shepard becomes the first American in space.
- May 5, 2005 SGU Episode #1
News Items
- Capturing Rogue Planets ttp://phys.org/news/2012-04-stars-capture-rogue-planets.html
- Machine Monkey Interface http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/04/120419104629.htm
- Finding ET with Robots http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/04/120418162300.htm
- God Spot in the Brain http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/04/20/god-spot-in-brain-is-not-_n_1440518.html
Special Report
- SETI Update with SETI senior astronomer Seth Shostak
Audience Q&A
- Question #1 - Singularity Should we, and how can we, hasten the coming the singularity?
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Recent phylogenetic analyses suggest an extremely recent common ancestor between two-toed sloths and three-toed sloths, which occupy the same territory, subsist on the same diet, and even have the same number of toes despite the name difference.
- Item #2 Science Sloths move so slowly that a blue-green algae grows on them, living symbiotically in their hollow hair and providing sustenance for dozens of varieties of arthropods.
- Item #3 Science Despite the fact that they are incapable of walking, sloths climb down from the trees, poop in a small hole at the foot of the tree, and then climb back up.
- Item #4 Science Sloths are graceful swimmers who can perform a breast stroke and are descended from an aquatic sloth ancestor.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The suppression of uncomfortable ideas may be common in religion or in politics, but it is not the path to knowledge, and there's no place for it in the endeavor of science. We do not know beforehand where fundamental insights will arise from about our mysterious and lovely solar system. The history of our study of our solar system shows us clearly that accepted and conventional ideas are often wrong, and that fundamental insights can arise from the most unexpected sources.' -- Carl Sagan, Cosmos television series