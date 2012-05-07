Podcast #356 - May 12th, 2012
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Dinosaur Farts, Aura Reading, 48 Frames per Second, Baby Powder, Killing Bigfoot, TAM2012
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
News Items: Dinosaur Farts, Aura Reading, 48 Frames per Second, Baby Powder, Killing Bigfoot, TAM2012
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- May 12, 1910 Today is the birthday of Dorothy Hodgkin
News Items
- Dinosaur Farts http://www.rawstory.com/rs/2012/05/07/study-dinosaurs-may-have-caused-extinction-with-flatulence/
- Aura Reading http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/is-aura-reading-synaesthesia-probably-not/
- 48 Frames per Second http://phys.org/news/2012-05-high-cinema-booed.html
- Baby Powder http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/asia/southkorea/9250438/Pills-filled-with-powdered-human-baby-flesh-found-by-customs-officials.html
- Killing Bigfoot http://io9.com/5907846/its-officially-legal-to-kill-bigfoot-in-texas
- SGU Dinner at TAM 2012 http://www.amazingmeeting.com/TAM2012/program
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Steve Spangler
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Astronomers have demonstrated the ability to detect the composition of expolanet atmospheres by viewing massive lightening discharges. http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/sunearth/news/lightning-planets.html
- Item #2 Science Astronomers find that solar systems with so-called hot Jupiters do not have any other detectable planets in their system. http://news.ufl.edu/2012/05/07/hot-jupiters/
- Item #3 Science Astronomers plan to view the upcoming transit of Venus across the sun with the Hubble telescope by using the moon as a giant mirror. http://hubblesite.org/newscenter/archive/releases/2012/22
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Skepticism is the highest duty and blind faith the one unpardonable sin.” — Thomas Henry Huxley