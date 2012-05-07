The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #356 - May 12th, 2012

News Items: Dinosaur Farts, Aura Reading, 48 Frames per Second, Baby Powder, Killing Bigfoot, TAM2012
  • May 12, 1910 Today is the birthday of Dorothy Hodgkin

  • Dinosaur Farts http://www.rawstory.com/rs/2012/05/07/study-dinosaurs-may-have-caused-extinction-with-flatulence/
  • Aura Reading http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/is-aura-reading-synaesthesia-probably-not/
  • 48 Frames per Second http://phys.org/news/2012-05-high-cinema-booed.html
  • Baby Powder http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/asia/southkorea/9250438/Pills-filled-with-powdered-human-baby-flesh-found-by-customs-officials.html
  • Killing Bigfoot http://io9.com/5907846/its-officially-legal-to-kill-bigfoot-in-texas
  • SGU Dinner at TAM 2012 http://www.amazingmeeting.com/TAM2012/program

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Steve Spangler

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Astronomers have demonstrated the ability to detect the composition of expolanet atmospheres by viewing massive lightening discharges. http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/sunearth/news/lightning-planets.html
  • Item #2 Astronomers find that solar systems with so-called hot Jupiters do not have any other detectable planets in their system. http://news.ufl.edu/2012/05/07/hot-jupiters/
  • Item #3 Astronomers plan to view the upcoming transit of Venus across the sun with the Hubble telescope by using the moon as a giant mirror. http://hubblesite.org/newscenter/archive/releases/2012/22

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Skepticism is the highest duty and blind faith the one unpardonable sin.” — Thomas Henry Huxley