Podcast #357 - May 19th, 2012
Interview with Chris Lewicki
Guest Rogue: Phil Plait
This day in Skepticism: Head Cabinet
News Items: Ghost Box, Mayan Calendar, Electricity from Viruses, UK LIbel Law Update
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Corrections, Supermoon
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- May 19, 1987 A patent was issued for this device, a cabinet for keeping a head alive: http://www.google.com/patents/US4666425
News Items
- Ghost Box http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/ghost-box/
- Mayan Calendar http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-18018343
- Electricity from Viruses http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-18018343
- UK Libel Law Update http://skepchick.org/2012/05/uk-parliament-will-tackle-libel-reform/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: a Wilsford flute, sounding as if it were played within the walls of Stonehenge http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-17080299
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - Corrections Rosalind Franklin and Jocelyn Bell Bernell
- Question #2 - SuperMoon The 'BBC News' thread had this on it ''Supermoon' graces the night sky' A 'supermoon', bigger and brighter than usual, is seen in the night sky as it comes closer to the Earth - bringing with it the chance of higher tides. I commented 'nonsense, it's an optical illusion when the moon is near other objects we associate as big, the moon does not have an elliptical orbit, it never gets bigger or get's closer.' was I right? this is my understanding, that the moon can look small when it's way up in the sky with nothing but stars to look at it next to, but when it's right next to a massive silo our brain says 'this is now much more massive the normal' if I'm wrong please correct me, it's the only way I learn. Kieren, from australia
Interview
- Interview with Chris Lewicki http://spacegrant.arizona.edu/node/438 http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2012/04/24/breaking-private-company-does-indeed-plan-to-mine-asteroids-and-i-think-they-can-do-it/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science In 1860 Florence Nightingale founded the first secular nursing school, essentially establishing the modern nursing profession. http://protomag.com/assets/florence-nightingale-nursing-a-profession
- Item #2 Fiction An early believer in the benefits of sanitation, Nightingale's policies during the Crimean war quickly dropped the death rate in British Army hospitals from a high of 42% to as low as 2.2%. http://www.victorianweb.org/history/crimea/florrie.html
- Item #3 Science Nightingale suffered from a mystery chronic illness and lived as an invalid from 1857 to the end of her life in 1910 at the age of 90. http://www.victorianweb.org/history/crimea/florrie.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because your data and reasoning are right.' -Benjamin Graham.