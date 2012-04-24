Question #2 - SuperMoon

The 'BBC News' thread had this on it ''Supermoon' graces the night sky' A 'supermoon', bigger and brighter than usual, is seen in the night sky as it comes closer to the Earth - bringing with it the chance of higher tides. I commented 'nonsense, it's an optical illusion when the moon is near other objects we associate as big, the moon does not have an elliptical orbit, it never gets bigger or get's closer.' was I right? this is my understanding, that the moon can look small when it's way up in the sky with nothing but stars to look at it next to, but when it's right next to a massive silo our brain says 'this is now much more massive the normal' if I'm wrong please correct me, it's the only way I learn. Kieren, from australia