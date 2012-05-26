Podcast #358 - May 26th, 2012
Guest Rogue: Joshie Berger
This Day in Skepticism: Animalcules
News Items: TAM Poker Tournament, Space X Launch, Studying the Universe, What is Consciousness
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Speaking to Mediums
Swindler's List: Hearing Aids
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- May 26, 1676 Antonie van Leeuwenhoek applied his hobby of making microscopes from his own handmade lenses to observe some water running off a roof during a heavy rainstorm. He finds that it contains, in his words, 'very little animalcules.'
News Items
- TAM Poker Tournament http://www.amazingmeeting.com/TAM2012/
- Space X Launch http://www.spacex.com/updates.php
- Studying the Universe http://phys.org/news/2012-05-older-cosmologically.html
- What Is Consciousness http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/what-is-consciousness-another-reply-to-kastrup/ http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLRckO0zCJQ&feature=related
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Holocaust Deniers.
Questions and Emails
- Speaking to Mediums I love your podcast. I've been listening to it for a couple a months and I'm pleased to say that I am 'converted' to Skepticism. Did you know that in Portugal our dead speak English? We have a TV show here called 'Depois da Vida', that means 'Life after Life'. On each week the medium Janet Parker allegedly listens to dead people related to a guest celebrity. The person hosting the show does the translations between the two. Since the medium apparently doesn't speak Portuguese, we may conclude that the dead related to our Portuguese celebrities have to speak English to the medium. She then speaks in English to the host; the host translates it to the guest. Continue with your great work. Regards LuÃs Pratas Lisbon, Portugal.
Swindler's List
- Swindler's List Hearing Aids
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science An iridescent blue tarantula. http://species.asu.edu/2012_species10
- Item #2 Fiction A cactus that can 'walk' short distances across the desert in search of water. http://species.asu.edu/2012_species09
- Item #3 Science A fungus that looks and behaves so much like a sponge it was named Spongiforma squarepantsii. http://species.asu.edu/2012_species06
- Item #4 Science A snub-nosed monkey from Myanmar that sneezes every time it rains. http://species.asu.edu/2012_species01
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'No government has the right to decide on the truth of scientific principles, nor to prescribe in any way the character of the questions investigated. Neither may a government determine the aesthetic value of artistic creations, nor limit the forms of literacy or artistic expression. Nor should it pronounce on the validity of economic, historic, religious, or philosophical doctrines. Instead it has a duty to its citizens to maintain the freedom, to let those citizens contribute to the further adventure and the development of the human race.' - Richard Feynman