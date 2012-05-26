Speaking to Mediums

I love your podcast. I've been listening to it for a couple a months and I'm pleased to say that I am 'converted' to Skepticism. Did you know that in Portugal our dead speak English? We have a TV show here called 'Depois da Vida', that means 'Life after Life'. On each week the medium Janet Parker allegedly listens to dead people related to a guest celebrity. The person hosting the show does the translations between the two. Since the medium apparently doesn't speak Portuguese, we may conclude that the dead related to our Portuguese celebrities have to speak English to the medium. She then speaks in English to the host; the host translates it to the guest. Continue with your great work. Regards LuÃs Pratas Lisbon, Portugal.