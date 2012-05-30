Question #1 - Local Darkmatter Followup

Dear Rouges, Thought you might find this paper http://arxiv.org/abs/1205.4033 interesting given your use of the Moni Bidin paper's claims of finding no evidence for nearby dark matter in science or fiction. Unsurprisingly perhaps, a more thorough analysis of the data actually shows evidence for dark matter in quantities consistent with current models. I enjoy the show very much. Cheers, Paul Hatchman