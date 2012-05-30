Podcast #359 - June 2nd, 2012
Interview with Debbie Feldman
This Day in Skepticism: Bridget Bishop
News Items: Medical Zombies, Science of Reruns, Leakey on Evolution
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Local Darkmatter Followup
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- June 2, 1692 Bridget Bishop is the first person to go to trial in the Salem witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts. Found guilty, she is hanged on June 10.
News Items
- Medical Zombies http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/modern-medical-zombies/
- Science of Reruns http://www.newswise.com/articles/the-science-of-re-runs-why-we-watch-our-favorite-episode-of-a-tv-show-or-listen-to-a-favorite-song-over-and-over-again
- Leakey on Evolution http://m.apnews.com/ap/db_16053/contentdetail.htm?contentguid=wHXB1rot
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: L Ron Hubbard
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - Local Darkmatter Followup Dear Rouges, Thought you might find this paper http://arxiv.org/abs/1205.4033 interesting given your use of the Moni Bidin paper's claims of finding no evidence for nearby dark matter in science or fiction. Unsurprisingly perhaps, a more thorough analysis of the data actually shows evidence for dark matter in quantities consistent with current models. I enjoy the show very much. Cheers, Paul Hatchman
Interview
- Interview with Debbie Feldman http://www.deborahfeldman.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study confirms the popular belief that old people can be identified by their smell. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0038110
- Item #2 Science A new analysis indicates that children are more imaginative in their play today than they were 20 years ago. http://blog.case.edu/think/2012/05/30/despite_less_play_childrenas_use_of_imagination_increases_over_two_decades
- Item #3 Fiction Updated data indicate that American brain size continues to slowly decrease over historical time. http://www.upi.com/Science_News/2012/05/30/Americans-skulls-getting-bigger-over-time/UPI-83291338412167/?spt=hs&or=sn
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The greatest obstacle to discovering the shape of the earth, the continents, and the oceans was not ignorance but the illusion of knowledge.' - Daniel J. Boorstin, historian, professor, attorney, and writer (1914-2004)