Podcast #360 - June 9th, 2012
This Day in Skepticism - Ray Bradbury Dies
News Items: Episode #360, Transit of Venus, Legislating Science, Science Education in California and South Korea, Vapor Storage
Magnetic Skeptical Phrases
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Peer Review
Science or Fiction
News Items: Episode #360, Transit of Venus, Legislating Science, Science Education in California and South Korea, Vapor Storage
Magnetic Skeptical Phrases
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Peer Review
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- June 5, 2012 Ray Bradbury Dies
News Items
- Show #360 SGU Comes full circle
- Transit of Venus http://venustransit.nasa.gov/transitofvenus/
- Legislating Science http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/legislating-science-in-north-carolina/
- Science Education http://www.classroomscience.org/second-year-science-graduation-requirement-elimination-governor-stands-firm http://www.ocregister.com/news/students-353581-state-scores.html http://ncse.com/news/2012/06/creationist-success-south-korea-007434
- Quickie with Bob - Vapor Storage http://news.discovery.com/tech/movie-saved-atomic-vapor-120601.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: holosystolic murmur
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - Peer Review Steve, I know that you know what peer review is, but I think you sometimes mislead your audience when you mention that some new idea has not yet gone through 'peer review' as a way to validate the claims of the idea. Peer review is just the initial step in the validation process. It is a series of experts who review a paper to make sure that there is no blatant error or mistake in what has been written. Once a paper has gone through peer review and then is published, the real validation then begins as other scientists try to duplicate the results. Only after repeated cases of duplicating the results or of failed attempts to invalidate it, does the claim start to have validity. Peer review does not help against collecting faulty data or downright fraud. And it is sometimes possible that the claim is not true even though it seems to have been validated. This last case is what pseudoscientists count on - that their claim is the one out of thousands that will overturn established scientific principles, something that rarely happens. A discussion of this might make an interesting segment on the SGU. Marv Zelkowitz Columbia, MD
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists estimate that the number of undiscovered drugs in 10^60 (a million billion billion billion billion billion billion). http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/06/120606132316.htm
- Item #2 Science An international team of scientists have published a paper in Nature finding that the world is rapidly approaching a tipping point of global ecological collapse. http://www.sfu.ca/pamr/media-releases/2012/study-predicts-imminent-irreversible-planetary-collapse.html
- Item #3 Fiction Biologists report on a recently discovered parasitic plant that transfers genes to its animal host in order to make it more hospitable. http://www.sciencecodex.com/stealing_lifes_building_blocks-92843
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The best scientist is open to experience and begins with romance - the idea that anything is possible.' - Ray Bradbury