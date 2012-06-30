Podcast #363 - June 30th, 2012
This Day in Skepticism: Tunguska Event
News Items: The Science of Prometheus, Time Slowing Down, Higgs Update
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Nessie Disproves Evolution
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- June 30, 1908 The Tunguska event occurs in remote Siberia.
News Items
- The Science of Prometheus http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-science-of-prometheus/
- Time Slowing Down http://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/science-news/9337990/Not-enough-hours-in-the-day-Scientists-predict-time-will-stop-completely.html
- Quickie with Bob - Higgs Update Higgs announcement expected
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Wendy Wright
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - Nessie Disproves Evolution I saw this article today and was just absolutely amazed. I hope you're able to share it with your listeners. http://www.heraldscotland.com/news/education/how-american-fundamentalist-schools-are-using-nessie-to-disprove-evolution.17918511 Michael Denman United States
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Awareness is the birthplace of possibility.
- Item #2 Science To know the world feel your body.
- Item #3 Science Established in Being, perform action.
- Item #4 Fiction Knowledge is the path to your own positivity. http://www.wisdomofchopra.com/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week Ripley: Ash, can you hear me? Ash? Ash: [speaking in an electronic, distorted voice] Yes, I can hear you. Ripley: What was your special order? Ash: You read it. I thought it was clear. Ripley: What was it? Ash: Bring back life form. Priority One. All other priorities rescinded. Parker: The damn company. What about our lives, you son of a bitch? Ash: I repeat, all other priorities are rescinded. Ripley: How do we kill it Ash? There's gotta be a way of killing it. How? How do we do it? Ash: You can't. Parker: That's bullshit. Ash: You still don't understand what you're dealing with, do you? Perfect organism. Its structural perfection is matched only by its hostility. Lambert: You admire it. Ash: I admire its purity. A survivor... unclouded by conscience, remorse, or delusions of morality. Parker: Look, I am... I've heard enough of this, and I'm asking you to pull the plug. Ash: [Ripley goes to disconnect Ash, who interrupts] Last word. Ripley: What? Ash: I can't lie to you about your chances, but... you have my sympathies. Scene from the movie, Alien