Podcast #364 - July 7th, 2012
Interview with Jann Bellamy
This Day in Skepticism: Newcomen Engine
News Items: Water on The Moon and Mars, Swiss Report on Homeopathy, Twisted Light, Embodied Cognition
Who's That Noisy
News Update: Causeway Cannibal
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- 1712 Newcomen Steam Engine
News Items
- Water on The Moon and Mars http://www.space.com/16222-moon-water-ice-shackleton-crater.html http://phys.org/news/2012-06-extensive-mars-interior.html
- Swiss Report on Homeopathy http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/
- Twisted Light http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-18551284
- Embodied Cognition http://io9.com/5921682/what-finger+counting-says-about-you-and-your-brain
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: gamma ray burst
News Update
- Causeway Cannibal Update http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/causeway-killer-mystery/
Interview
- Interview with Jann Bellamy Campaign for Science-Based Healthcare www.sciencebasedhealthcare.org jbellamy@sciencebasedhealthcare.org http://www.wweek.com/portland/article-19350-wireless_waste.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science An international team of scientists have discovered that super-sized space tornadoes may explain why the sun's atmosphere is much hotter than its surface. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/06/120626114322.htm
- Item #2 Fiction Astronomers have detected what they believe to be the first trinary planetary system - three exoplanets sharing the same orbit. http://www.washington.edu/news/articles/astronomers-spy-two-planets-in-tight-quarters-as-they-orbit-a-distant-star/
- Item #3 Science Astronomers have developed a new method for both accurately weighing exoplanets and detecting the composition of their atmosphere, even those that are non-transiting. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2012-06/uot-ite062512.php
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road.' - Prof. Stephen Hawking