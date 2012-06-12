Podcast #365 - July 14th, 2012
Guest Rogue: Daniel Beauley
This Day in Skepticism: Jane Goodall
News Items: UFOs in National Geo, Seeing Inside Tissue, GOP on Critical Thinking, Alternative Chocolate
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Who Owns Space
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism: Jane Goodall
News Items: UFOs in National Geo, Seeing Inside Tissue, GOP on Critical Thinking, Alternative Chocolate
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Who Owns Space
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- July 14, 1960 Jane Goodall arrives at the Gombe Stream Reserve in present-day Tanzania to begin her famous study of chimpanzees in the wild.
News Items
- UFOs on National Geo http://channel.nationalgeographic.com/channel/chasing-ufos/five-good-reasons-to-believe-in-ufos/
- Seeing Inside Tissue http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/06/120626114322.htm
- GOP Opposes Critical Thinking http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/anti-science-as-a-political-platform/
- Alternative Chocolate http://tjomlid.com/2012/06/28/xocai-the-nasty-tale-of-a-norwegian-chocolate-mafia/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Victor Zammit
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - Space Mining I listened with interest to your interview about future possible mining of asteroids. There was however a question left unanswered. Perhaps it it something you could talk a little about on the SGU? What is the legal status for space mining? Is it a free-for-all? Can anybody with a rocket and a shovel mine any celestial body? Take for example the hypothetical platimum-asteroid. If a US company landed on one side of the asteroid and began mining and a chinese company (or government) landed on the other side, what would be the legal situation? And let's not forget the american flag that was put on the moon in '69. Does that prohibit the swiss from going there to mine all that cheese that Jay talked about? best regards Charlie KÃ¤mpe from Frantorp, Sweden
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Archaeologists have discovered the oldest example of cave art, dating back 40,800 years BP. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-18449711
- Item #2 Science The earliest evidence of copper smelting was recently discovered in Eastern Serbia and dates to 7,000 years BP. http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0305440310001986
- Item #3 Fiction Archaeologists have discovered the oldest evidence of archery, a yew bow dating back 7,400 years BP. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/06/120629142412.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The most terrifying fact about the universe is not that it is hostile but that it is indifferent; but if we can come to terms with this indifference and accept the challenges of life within the boundaries of death--however mutable man may be able to make them--our existence as a species can have a genuine meaning and fulfillment. However vast the darkness, we must supply our own light.' - Stanley Kubrick