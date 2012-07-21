Podcast #366 - July 21st, 2012
Live from TAM 2012
With Special Guests: Richard Saunders and George Hrab
This Day in Skepticism: Planet Nibiru, Jean Picard born
News Items: Fake Bomb Detector Maker Charged, Debating an Antivaccinationist. Feathered Dinosaurs, New Moon for Pluto, Higgs Discovery Announced, Sex Myths, Sapphire Hard Drive
Science or Fiction
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- July 21, 2012 Nibiru Strike Earth
- July 21, 1620 Jean Picard born - french Astronomer
News Items
- Fake Bomb Detector Maker Charged http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-18795651
- Debating an Antivaccinationist http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/battling-antivaccinationists-at-freedomfest/
- Feathered Dinosaurs http://www.amnh.org/science/papers/feathers.php
- New Moon for Pluto http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-18803212
- Higgs Discovery Announced http://www.sciencenews.org/view/generic/id/341993/title/Higgs_found?gclid=CMro3szfqrECFcoQNAodLnEA-Q
- Sex Myths 7 common myths about sex
- Sapphire Hard Drive http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/liberation-procedure-for-multiple-sclerosis/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have isolated a new kind of fat cell in humans known as beige fat. http://www.sciencecodex.com/danafarber_study_shows_newly_isolated_beige_fat_cells_could_help_fight_obesity-94884
- Item #2 Fiction Scientists have 'resurrected' a 500 million year old bacteria (E. coli) by reproducing its genome.http://www.gatech.edu/newsroom/release.html?nid=138621
- Item #3 Science A Cochrane review finds no evidence that electric fans are useful in a heat wave. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/07/120711123009.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Sometimes, even by accident, the universe makes beauty, and we can stand back in awe of it. Even better - we can figure out why. Science! I love this stuff.' - Phil Plait