The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #366 - July 21st, 2012

Main Image for Episode 366
Live from TAM 2012
With Special Guests: Richard Saunders and George Hrab
This Day in Skepticism: Planet Nibiru, Jean Picard born
News Items: Fake Bomb Detector Maker Charged, Debating an Antivaccinationist. Feathered Dinosaurs, New Moon for Pluto, Higgs Discovery Announced, Sex Myths, Sapphire Hard Drive
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • July 21, 2012 Nibiru Strike Earth
  • July 21, 1620 Jean Picard born - french Astronomer

News Items

  • Fake Bomb Detector Maker Charged http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-18795651
  • Debating an Antivaccinationist http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/battling-antivaccinationists-at-freedomfest/
  • Feathered Dinosaurs http://www.amnh.org/science/papers/feathers.php
  • New Moon for Pluto http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-18803212
  • Higgs Discovery Announced http://www.sciencenews.org/view/generic/id/341993/title/Higgs_found?gclid=CMro3szfqrECFcoQNAodLnEA-Q
  • Sex Myths 7 common myths about sex
  • Sapphire Hard Drive http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/liberation-procedure-for-multiple-sclerosis/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Scientists have isolated a new kind of fat cell in humans known as beige fat. http://www.sciencecodex.com/danafarber_study_shows_newly_isolated_beige_fat_cells_could_help_fight_obesity-94884
  • Item #2 Scientists have 'resurrected' a 500 million year old bacteria (E. coli) by reproducing its genome.http://www.gatech.edu/newsroom/release.html?nid=138621
  • Item #3 A Cochrane review finds no evidence that electric fans are useful in a heat wave. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/07/120711123009.htm

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Sometimes, even by accident, the universe makes beauty, and we can stand back in awe of it. Even better - we can figure out why. Science! I love this stuff.' - Phil Plait