Podcast #367 - July 28th, 2012
This Day in Skepticism: Kennewick Man
News Items: Skeptical Conferences, Sally Ride Dies, Mood Photography, Computer Modeling Life, Artificial Jellyfish, Firewalking Mishap
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Multivitamins
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- July 28 1996, The remains of Kennewick Man was discovered.
News Items
- Skeptical Conference TAM DragonCon CSICon
- Sally Ride http://www.cnn.com/2012/07/24/opinion/urry-sally-ride/index.html
- Mood Photography http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/mood-photography/
- Computer Modelling Life http://phys.org/news/2012-07-researchers-produce-first-complete-computer.html
- Artificial Jellyfish http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-18953034
- Firewalk Mishap http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/firewalk-mishap/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Human baby
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Multivitamins You guys have done a great job convincing me that vitamin mega dosing is a waste. But what about a multivitamin? Clearly it would be best if I ate a healthy diet. I should also work out every day, give to charity, volunteer, and learn to play a musical instrument. Life is hard. The REAL question is what's better: a shitty diet & NO vitamins or a shitty diet with a multivitamin? Love the show. Thanks! Chris Burnham
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new study shows that while multitasking a visual task with an audio task, such as driving while talking on the phone, significantly impairs performance, combining two visual tasks had little effect. http://researchnews.osu.edu/archive/twovisual.htm
- Item #2 Science Scientists have identified a new syndrome - delayed severe allergic reaction to red meat caused by a tick bite. http://www.springer.com/about+springer/media/springer+select?SGWID=0-11001-6-1384244-0
- Item #3 Science Researchers have found a distinct subsytem for smell in the mouse that is likely dedicated to smelling behaviorally important odors, such as fear. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2012-07/bu-mhd072312.php
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Homeopaths do not have a physical brain, but merely 'skull water' with the memory of brains.' - Robin Ince