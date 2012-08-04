Podcast #368 - August 4th, 2012
Interview with Brian Wecht
This Day in Skepticism: First Fax
News Items: Superstition Fund, Curiosity's Sky Crane, Anti-Fluoridation News Fail, Bat-Winged Monkey Bird
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- August 4 1921 First fax sent
News Items
- Superstition Fund http://abcnews.go.com/Business/superstitious-fund-loses-money-month/story?id=16887184#.UBicErQQu85
- Curiosity's Sky Crane http://phys.org/news/2012-07-strange-true-curiosity-sky-crane.html
- Anti-Fluoride News Fail http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/anti-fluoride-propaganda-as-news/
- Bat-Winged Monkey Bird http://karlshuker.blogspot.com/2012/07/introducing-britains-bat-winged-monkey.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Sigmund Freud
Interview
- Interview with Brian Wecht http://necss.org/speakers/brian-wecht/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers claim evidence of an unknown species of hominid not from fossils but from the dna of hunter-gatherers from Cameroon and Tanzinia. http://www.sciencenews.org/view/generic/id/342711/title/DNA_hints_at_African_cousin_to_humans
- Item #2 Science Study finds that brain imaging can predict how intellient you are. http://medicalxpress.com/news/2012-08-brain-imaging-intelligent.html
- Item #3 Fiction Theory shows that Ultra-high energy cosmic rays are likely caused by the collision of 3 or more super-massive black holes.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Yes, there is a conspiracy, indeed there are a great number of conspiracies, all tripping each other up… the main thing that I learned about conspiracy theories is that conspiracy theorists actually believe in the conspiracy because that is more comforting. The truth of the world is that it is chaotic. The truth is, that it is not the Jewish banking conspiracy, or the grey aliens, or the twelve-foot reptiloids from another dimension that are in control, the truth is far more frightening; no-one is in control, the world is rudderless.' - Alan Moore
Announcements
- Occ the Skeptical Caveman Please contribute to our Kickstarter campaign.
http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sgu/occ-the-skeptical-caveman-a-new-webseries