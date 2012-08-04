The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #368 - August 4th, 2012

Main Image for Episode 368
Interview with Brian Wecht
This Day in Skepticism: First Fax
News Items: Superstition Fund, Curiosity's Sky Crane, Anti-Fluoridation News Fail, Bat-Winged Monkey Bird
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • August 4 1921 First fax sent

News Items

  • Superstition Fund http://abcnews.go.com/Business/superstitious-fund-loses-money-month/story?id=16887184#.UBicErQQu85
  • Curiosity's Sky Crane http://phys.org/news/2012-07-strange-true-curiosity-sky-crane.html
  • Anti-Fluoride News Fail http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/anti-fluoride-propaganda-as-news/
  • Bat-Winged Monkey Bird http://karlshuker.blogspot.com/2012/07/introducing-britains-bat-winged-monkey.html

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Sigmund Freud

Interview

  • Interview with Brian Wecht http://necss.org/speakers/brian-wecht/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Researchers claim evidence of an unknown species of hominid not from fossils but from the dna of hunter-gatherers from Cameroon and Tanzinia. http://www.sciencenews.org/view/generic/id/342711/title/DNA_hints_at_African_cousin_to_humans
  • Item #2 Study finds that brain imaging can predict how intellient you are. http://medicalxpress.com/news/2012-08-brain-imaging-intelligent.html
  • Item #3 Theory shows that Ultra-high energy cosmic rays are likely caused by the collision of 3 or more super-massive black holes.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Yes, there is a conspiracy, indeed there are a great number of conspiracies, all tripping each other up… the main thing that I learned about conspiracy theories is that conspiracy theorists actually believe in the conspiracy because that is more comforting. The truth of the world is that it is chaotic. The truth is, that it is not the Jewish banking conspiracy, or the grey aliens, or the twelve-foot reptiloids from another dimension that are in control, the truth is far more frightening; no-one is in control, the world is rudderless.' - Alan Moore

Announcements

  • Occ the Skeptical Caveman Please contribute to our Kickstarter campaign.
    http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sgu/occ-the-skeptical-caveman-a-new-webseries