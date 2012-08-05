Name That Logical Fallacy

Sir, In reading your comments on iridology, I noticed a lot of biased opinions. I have to ask 'why does modern medicine concentrate their efforts on treating the symtoms rather than treating the root cause?' I have also noticed that during my lifetime. there seems to be a very high mortality rate from misdiagnosed diseases by those claiming to be using the best diagnosis machines available. Modern medicine is not science based at all but rather based on greed for money. That is why modern medicine practitioners make such fraudulent claims against alternative medicine. If you would not receive any monetary compensation for what you do as an MD would you still be doing it? Best regards, Gale Wollenberg