Podcast #370 - August 18th, 2012
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Eggs and Atherosclerosis, Hacking the Rover, The Sneeze, Google Pyramids, Occ Update
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Asymmetrical Screw
Science or Fiction
News Items: Eggs and Atherosclerosis, Hacking the Rover, The Sneeze, Google Pyramids, Occ Update
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Asymmetrical Screw
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- August 18, 1986 Seventy-two Nobel Prize-winning scientists filed a legal brief with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging as unconstitutional a Louisiana law requiring schools that teach evolution to also teach “creation-science.”
News Items
- Eggs and Atherosclerosis http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/eggs-and-atherosclerosis/
- Hacking the Rover http://www.gmanetwork.com/news/story/269564/scitech/technology/anonymous-hackers-may-be-targeting-mars-rover-says-security-firm
- The Sneeze http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2012/08/120814-why-do-we-sneeze-health-science-sinusitis/
- Google Pyramids http://www.foxnews.com/scitech/2012/08/14/long-lost-egyptian-pyramids-found-on-google-earth/
- Occ Update http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sgu/occ-the-skeptical-caveman-a-new-webseries
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Alan Shepard
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Screwed Critical Thinking and the Asymmetrical Apple Screw I thought this was kind of interesting... http://day4.se/how-we-screwed-almost-the-whole-apple-community/ Truckee Lynch San Francisco
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science An instrument aboard the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has detected helium in the Moon's atmosphere. http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/LRO/news/helium-detected.html
- Item #2 Fiction A recent lost letter study, in which stamped and addressed letters are dropped on the street and their fate recorded, demonstrates that wealthier neighborhoods are less altruistic. http://phys.org/news/2012-08-lost-letter-wealthy-london-neighborhoods.html
- Item #3 Science Researchers have discovered the code by which the retina communicates to the brain, leading to a retinal prosthesis that has restored near normal vision to a blind mouse. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/08/120814213326.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “For having lived long, I have experienced many instances of being obliged by better information, or fuller consideration, to change opinions even on important subjects, which I once thought right, but found to be otherwise.” - Benjamin Franklin