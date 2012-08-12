Question #1: Pregnancy from Rape

As you all are probably aware by now GOP senate candidate & current congressman Todd Akins said today that in cases of 'legitimate rape' women's bodies don't allow them to be impregnated. Grass roots conservatives have begun to trot links like this out to support this belief: http://www.physiciansforlife.org/content/view/492/26/, could you guys put out an analysis of GOP claims on this issue? a non-supporting study being tossed around in the last few hours: http://www.ajog.org/article/S0002-9378%2896%2970141-2/abstract clearly the real case they're making is more along the lines of 'pregnancies by rape are in a small enough minority no one should care about them', as if we don't care about other human healthcare issues in cases of extremely rare infections and diseases that only inflict a small handful of people per year. regardless, i really think it would be great to have a skeptical analysis of all the data on this issue on the public record for current & future reference. i expect this to be a hot topic for the next couple of days in political circles and on cable news.