This Day in Skepticism: The Great Moon Hoax
News Items: The Sun is Round, DNA Storage, FDA and Homeopathy
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Pregnancy from Rape, E-bay and Magic
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- August 25, 1835 Great Moon Hoax: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Moon_Hoax
News Items
- The Sun is Round http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2012/08/120817-sun-shape-round-science-space-nasa/
- DNA Storage http://www.extremetech.com/extreme/134672-harvard-cracks-dna-storage-crams-700-terabytes-of-data-into-a-single-gram
- FDA and Homeopathy http://www.randi.org/site/index.php/swift-blog/1807-fda-ensures-magic-rituals-are-done-properly.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Adam Savage
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Pregnancy from Rape As you all are probably aware by now GOP senate candidate & current congressman Todd Akins said today that in cases of 'legitimate rape' women's bodies don't allow them to be impregnated. Grass roots conservatives have begun to trot links like this out to support this belief: http://www.physiciansforlife.org/content/view/492/26/, could you guys put out an analysis of GOP claims on this issue? a non-supporting study being tossed around in the last few hours: http://www.ajog.org/article/S0002-9378%2896%2970141-2/abstract clearly the real case they're making is more along the lines of 'pregnancies by rape are in a small enough minority no one should care about them', as if we don't care about other human healthcare issues in cases of extremely rare infections and diseases that only inflict a small handful of people per year. regardless, i really think it would be great to have a skeptical analysis of all the data on this issue on the public record for current & future reference. i expect this to be a hot topic for the next couple of days in political circles and on cable news.
- Question #2: E-bay and Magic Hi guys, love the show! Have you seen this? It caught my attention because you have discussed the sale of 'magic spells' on one of your shows (I am currently making my way through the back catalog). http://www.cnn.com/video/?hpt=hp_bn1#/video/bestoftv/2012/08/17/exp-point-get-real-ebay.cnn Keep up the excellent work! Agnes Lech-Nunenkamp
Interview
- Interview with Chris Ford Business Director for Pixar http://macanimationpro.digitalmedianet.com/articles/viewarticle.jsp?id=32718
Science or Fiction
- Item #1 Science Astronomers have discovered the first evidence of a planet being devoured by its aging star. http://science.psu.edu/news-and-events/2012-news/Wolszczan8-2012
- Item #2 Fiction A new study demonstrates that peanut butter can be used as an effective oil dispersant for large environmental oil spills. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/08/120820114039.htm
- Item #3 Science Researchers find that artificial platelet-like nanoparticles nearly double survival after severe trauma with internal bleeding. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2012-08/cwru-nat082012.php
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Hence the ways of men part: if you wish to strive for peace of soul and pleasure, then believe; if you wish to be a devotee of truth, then inquire.' - Friedrich Nietzsche