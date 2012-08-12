Podcast #372 - September 1st, 2012
This Day in Skepticism: Passenger Pigeon
News Items: Neil Armstrong Dies, Naked Darth Vader, Homeopathic Candy, Hearing Voices
Who's That Noisy
Special Report: Conspiracy Conference
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- September 1, 1914, The Passenger Pigeon (Ectopistes migratorius) became extinct as the last surviving bird of the colorful native American species of dove died at the Cincinnati Zoo.
News Items
- Neil Armstrong Dies http://cosmiclog.nbcnews.com/_news/2012/08/25/13478643-astronaut-neil-armstrong-first-man-to-walk-on-moon-dies-at-age-82?chromedomain=usnews
- Naked Darth Vader http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/08/120823142912.htm
- Homeopathic Candy http://www.guardian.co.uk/science/the-lay-scientist/2012/aug/02/1?INTCMP=SRCH
- Hearing Voices http://au.news.yahoo.com/thewest/lifestyle/a/-/health/14643988/haunted-by-the-voices/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: barking cat
Special Report
- Conspiracy Conference Jay discusses a recent conspiracy conference
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Recent research suggests that good and bad dietary fat is determined by their effect on gut bacteria. http://press.uchicago.edu/pressReleases/2012/August/QRB_1208_fats.html
- Item #2 Science According to recent research, those with a normal BMI but significant belly fat are at higher risk of cardiovascular death than those in the obese range of BMI. http://www.mayoclinic.org/news2012-rst/7052.html
- Item #3 Fiction Researchers find that limiting TV viewing time is an effective strategy for weight reduction in adults and children. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/08/120827122319.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Mystery creates wonder and wonder is the basis of man's desire to understand.' 'This is one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.' - Neil Armstrong