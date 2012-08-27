Podcast #373 - September 8th, 2012
Live from DragonCon 2012
Interview with Billy West
This Day in Skepticism: First Trek
News Items: Blue Moon Lunacy, Bigfoot News, Negative Replication of Psi, Baldness Cure, Little Mass from Higgs, UFO Over Illuminati Castle
Science or Fiction
Your Questions and E-mails: SGU FAQ, Homeopath Pharmacist, Multiple Chemical Sensitivity
This Day in Skepticism
- September 8, 1966 First Trek Episode Airs
News Items
- Blue Moon Lunacy http://www.livescience.com/22817-blue-moon-madness-myths.html
- Bigfoot News http://www.washingtonpost.com/national/montana-man-trying-to-create-bigfoot-sighting-in-ghillie-suit-struck-and-killed-by-cars/2012/08/27/a9739d20-f0b5-11e1-b74c-84ed55e0300b_story.html
- Negative Replication of Psi http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/the-power-of-replication-bems-psi-research/
- Baldness Cure http://www.telegraph.co.uk/health/healthnews/9485807/Baldness-cure-could-be-on-shelves-in-two-years.html
- Little Mass from Higgs http://www.dailygalaxy.com/my_weblog/2012/08/99-of-the-mass-of-the-visible-universe-not-explained-by-cerns-discovery-of-higgs-boson.html
- UFO Over Illuminati Castle http://beforeitsnews.com/unexplained-phenomena/2012/08/ufo-hovers-over-illuminati-castle-in-germany-3-different-angles-videos-2430254.html
Interview
- Interview with Billy West Talented voice actor Billy West, who does the voices of Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Renn and Stimpy, and other.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have discovered Western Scrub Jays performing a funeral-like behavior when they discover one of their members has died. http://www.kqed.org/news/story/2012/09/06/107211/western_scrub_jays_found_to_hold_funerals_for_fellow_jays?category=science
- Item #2 Science A recent study finds that adults are more likely to accept a supernatural explanation than children. http://www.upi.com/Health_News/2012/09/07/Adults-like-supernatural-explanations/UPI-21651347074939/
- Item #3 Fiction Researchers find that the shape of the glass affects how drunk alcohol-drinkers become. http://www.cbsnews.com/8301-504763_162-57504579-10391704/beer-drinkers-speed-tied-to-shape-of-glass/
Live Q&A
- SGU FAQ Frequently asked questions at live events.
- Question #2: Homeopath pharmacist. What to when your pharmacist recommend homeopathy?
- Question #3: Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Is it real?
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'All superstition is much the same whether it be that of astrology, dreams, omen, retributive judgment, or the like, in all of which the deluded believers observe events which are fulfilled, but neglect and pass over their failure, though it be much more common.' - Francis Bacon, Novum Organum, 1620