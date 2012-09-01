Podcast #374 - September 15th, 2012
This Day in Skepticism: Murray Gell-Mann and Alexander Flemming
News Items: Sun Myung Moon Dies, Company Apologies for Thalidomide, Super WiFi, Calorie Restriction and Longevity
Special Report: A Skeptical 12 Step Program
Science or Fiction
Skeptical Quote of the Week
This Day in Skepticism
- September 15, 1929 - Birthday of physicist Murray Gell-Mann born - Alexander Flemming discovers penicillin in 1928
News Items
- Sun Myung Moon Dies http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sun_Myung_Moon
- Company Apologizes for Thalidomide http://www.cbc.ca/news/health/story/2012/09/01/thalidomide-apology.html
- Super WiFi http://news.yahoo.com/super-wi-fi-poised-growth-us-elsewhere-014542358--finance.html
- Calorie Restriction and Longevity http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2012/08/calorie_restriction_and_longevity_monkey_study_shows_hunger_doesn_t_increase_longevity_but_type_of_food_does_.html
Special Report
- Skeptical 12 Step Program with George Hrab
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study has shown that carbon nanotubes can kill some species of aquatic organisms. http://earthsky.org/earth/carbon-nanotubes-can-be-toxic-to-aquatic-animals-says-study
- Item #2 Science Studies show waste produced by coal plants is more radioactive than waste generated by their nuclear counterparts. http://www.scientificamerican.com/article.cfm?id=coal-ash-is-more-radioactive-than-nuclear-waste
- Item #3 Fiction Studies show that the death of two men suffering from tick bites are the result of having contracted Rinderpest, a virus once thought eradicated over a decade ago. http://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/770106
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'If history and science have taught us anything, it is that passion and desire are not the same as truth. ' - Edward O. Wilson