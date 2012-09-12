Podcast #375 - September 22nd, 2012
This Day in Skepticism: Golden Tablets and Hobbit Day
News Items: Warp Drive, Bad Science Reporting, Dark Energy Camera, Crowdsourcing Science, Spheres on Mars, CSICon 2012
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Blue Moon and Frances
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- September 22, 1823 Joseph Smith supposedly finds the Golden plates that eventually become the Book of Mormon. Also: Hobbit Day.
News Items
- Warp Drive http://nbcu.mo2do.net/s/18488/29?itemId=tag:dvice.com,2012://3.91332&fullPageURL=/archives/2012/09/nasa-warp-drive.php
- Bad Science Reporting http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/whos-to-blame-for-bad-science-news-reporting/
- Dark Energy Camera http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-19634700
- Crowdsourcing Science https://www.eventbrite.com/event/4354207552
- Spheres on Mars http://www.smh.com.au/technology/sci-tech/mars-rover-discovers-mysterious-blueberries-20120915-25ykn.html
- CSICon 2012 http://www.csiconference.org/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy answer to last week: being human
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Corrections - Blue Moon - Frances Kelsey
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new study finds that more than 30% of patients who meet strict criteria for chronic fatigue syndrome are infected with the XMRV virus. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/09/120918083907.htm
- Item #2 Science Russian scientists announce an earlier discovery of a massive deposit of diamonds, estimated at trillions of carats or 10 times existing world reserves, in a large Siberian meteor crater. http://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=10834789
- Item #3 Science A large study of SAT scores find that they are good predictors of later college performance across socioeconomic status. http://www.psychologicalscience.org/index.php/news/releases/do-sat-scores-help-or-hurt-in-decisions-about-who-will-do-well-in-college.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The most important service rendered by the press and the magazines is that of educating people to approach printed matter with distrust.' - Samuel Butler