Podcast #376 - September 29th, 2012

Main Image for Episode 376
Interview with Pamela Gay
This Day in Skepticism: CERN
News Items: Ig Nobels 2012, GM Corn Rat Study, HIV and Faith Healing, Emoticons turn 30
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • September 29, 1954 CERN is created

News Items

  • Ig Nobels 2012 http://www.improbable.com/ig/winners/
  • GM Corn Rat Study http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-gm-corn-rat-study/
  • HIV and Faith Healing http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-19656649
  • Emoticon turns 30 http://digitallife.today.com/_news/2012/09/20/13989898-the-emoticon-is-30-years-old
  • CSICon Private Recording http://www.skepticalrobot.com/ticket-to-sgu-recording-DC/

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Warp core from Enterprise TNG

Interview

  • Interview with Pamela Gay Host of Astronomy Cast

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Astronomers may have solved the 'missing baryon problem' with the discovery of a halo of hot gas surrounding the Milky Way galaxy. http://chandra.harvard.edu/photo/2012/halo/
  • Item #2 This year's peak Arctic ice melt is the greatest since records have been kept, and likely the greatest in a million years. http://www.ucalgary.ca/news/utoday/september24-2012/melting
  • Item #3 Physicists have built a 4-dimensional 'space-time crystal' that can be used to keep perfect time until the end of the universe. http://newscenter.lbl.gov/news-releases/2012/09/24/a-clock-that-will-last-forever/

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “An intellectual? Yes. And never deny it. An intellectual is someone whose mind watches itself. I like this, because I am happy to be both halves, the watcher and the watched. 'Can they be brought together?' This is a practical question. We must get down to it. 'I despise intelligence' really means: 'I cannot bear my doubts.'' ― Albert Camus