Podcast #376 - September 29th, 2012
Interview with Pamela Gay
This Day in Skepticism: CERN
News Items: Ig Nobels 2012, GM Corn Rat Study, HIV and Faith Healing, Emoticons turn 30
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism: CERN
News Items: Ig Nobels 2012, GM Corn Rat Study, HIV and Faith Healing, Emoticons turn 30
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- September 29, 1954 CERN is created
News Items
- Ig Nobels 2012 http://www.improbable.com/ig/winners/
- GM Corn Rat Study http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-gm-corn-rat-study/
- HIV and Faith Healing http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-19656649
- Emoticon turns 30 http://digitallife.today.com/_news/2012/09/20/13989898-the-emoticon-is-30-years-old
- CSICon Private Recording http://www.skepticalrobot.com/ticket-to-sgu-recording-DC/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Warp core from Enterprise TNG
Interview
- Interview with Pamela Gay Host of Astronomy Cast
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Astronomers may have solved the 'missing baryon problem' with the discovery of a halo of hot gas surrounding the Milky Way galaxy. http://chandra.harvard.edu/photo/2012/halo/
- Item #2 Science This year's peak Arctic ice melt is the greatest since records have been kept, and likely the greatest in a million years. http://www.ucalgary.ca/news/utoday/september24-2012/melting
- Item #3 Fiction Physicists have built a 4-dimensional 'space-time crystal' that can be used to keep perfect time until the end of the universe. http://newscenter.lbl.gov/news-releases/2012/09/24/a-clock-that-will-last-forever/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “An intellectual? Yes. And never deny it. An intellectual is someone whose mind watches itself. I like this, because I am happy to be both halves, the watcher and the watched. 'Can they be brought together?' This is a practical question. We must get down to it. 'I despise intelligence' really means: 'I cannot bear my doubts.'' ― Albert Camus