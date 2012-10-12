Podcast #377 - October 6th, 2012
This Day in Skepticism: The Billygoat Curse
News Items: The Physics of Roulette, Vitamin D and the Common Cold, Harpooning Satellites, Bee Brains
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: WTC7 Collapse
Science or Fiction
News Items: The Physics of Roulette, Vitamin D and the Common Cold, Harpooning Satellites, Bee Brains
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: WTC7 Collapse
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- October 5 1945 Curse of the billy goat placed on Chicago Cubs
News Items
- The Physics of Roulette http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/49220189/ns/technology_and_science-science/#.UGwqSk1X1SB
- Vitamin D and the Common Cold http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-19790545
- Harpooning Satellites http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-19803461
- Harpooning Satellites http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-19799806
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week:
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: WTC-7 on 9/11 Hello everyone, I am a four year loyal listener to your podcast. I look forward to the hour and 20 minutes each week because it’s one of the few outlets that I can rely on to be bullshit-less. Anyway, I am a conservative in terms of fiscal policy and the like; I would prefer less government in all facets of its existence, from the military all the way down to the local teachers union (with regards to many social issues I am far more “liberal”, but that is not important). In fact, I voted for George Bush in 2004, and am likely to vote for Romney in the upcoming election. With that as context, I was exposed to some information from the 9/11 Truth Movement and have become very intrigued. To make an unfortunately long story short, and to put all other scientific and anecdotal evidence aside, I write to you with the spirit that no question is a stupid one. With what you know, and maybe a quick reference to the video “Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth”, can you as a panel honestly say that there is absolutely nothing “interesting” or “suspicious” about the manner in which all of the towers, but specifically World Trade Center Tower Number Seven, came crumbling down? Especially when you consider the explanation (or lack thereof) for what caused it to do so? As I mentioned, I feel as though I can rely on you for your honesty, knowledge and wisdom. If you were able to say that there is nothing to be worried about here, than I can honestly say that I will drop the issue (and probably convince many others to do the same). Best regards, Chris Tousey Milwaukee, WI P.S. Thanks again, and sorry if I’ve offended you for bringing up the subject again. I love you guys, however I did go back and listen to all of the available shows from on and around the 9/11 anniversary and I don’t believe that you have addressed the issue from a scientific position.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Recent research supports the claim that the rise in allergies in recent decades is due excessive cleanliness and hygiene http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/10/121003082734.ht
- Item #2 Science Theoretical physicists claim that quantum mechanics supports the notion that an event can be both a cause and an effect of another event http://scienceblog.com/56958/quantum-causal-relations-a-causes-b-causes-a/
- Item #3 Science Recent study shows that commonly prescribed Beta Blockers do not protect against heart attack and stroke http://abcnews.go.com/Health/beta-blockers-prevent-heart-attack-stroke-study-jama/story?id=17378403#.UGz0gU2_EWk
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'For my part, whatever anguish of spirit it may cost, I am willing to know the whole truth; to know the worst and provide for it.' - Patrick Henry