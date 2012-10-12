Question #1: WTC-7 on 9/11

Hello everyone, I am a four year loyal listener to your podcast. I look forward to the hour and 20 minutes each week because it’s one of the few outlets that I can rely on to be bullshit-less. Anyway, I am a conservative in terms of fiscal policy and the like; I would prefer less government in all facets of its existence, from the military all the way down to the local teachers union (with regards to many social issues I am far more “liberal”, but that is not important). In fact, I voted for George Bush in 2004, and am likely to vote for Romney in the upcoming election. With that as context, I was exposed to some information from the 9/11 Truth Movement and have become very intrigued. To make an unfortunately long story short, and to put all other scientific and anecdotal evidence aside, I write to you with the spirit that no question is a stupid one. With what you know, and maybe a quick reference to the video “Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth”, can you as a panel honestly say that there is absolutely nothing “interesting” or “suspicious” about the manner in which all of the towers, but specifically World Trade Center Tower Number Seven, came crumbling down? Especially when you consider the explanation (or lack thereof) for what caused it to do so? As I mentioned, I feel as though I can rely on you for your honesty, knowledge and wisdom. If you were able to say that there is nothing to be worried about here, than I can honestly say that I will drop the issue (and probably convince many others to do the same). Best regards, Chris Tousey Milwaukee, WI P.S. Thanks again, and sorry if I’ve offended you for bringing up the subject again. I love you guys, however I did go back and listen to all of the available shows from on and around the 9/11 anniversary and I don’t believe that you have addressed the issue from a scientific position.