Podcast #378 - October 13th, 2012
Interview with Robert Hutton:SGU Transcripts
This Day in Skepticism: Lady of Fatima
News Items: 2012 Nobel Prizes, Looking for Dyson Spheres, Simon Singh and Libel, Presidential Lie Detector
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mail: Proof of Heaven
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- Fatima Miracle of the Sun http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_Miracle_of_Fatima
News Items
- Nobel Prizes 2012 http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/lists/year/?year=2012
- Looking for Dyson Spheres http://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2012/10/the-best-way-to-find-aliens-look-for-their-solar-power-plants/263217/
- Simon Singh and Libel http://josephinejones.wordpress.com/2012/10/04/quack-rag-distributor-threatens-to-sue-singh-relevant-links-and-what-you-can-do/
- Presidential Lie Detector http://dailycaller.com/2012/10/03/obama-and-romney-to-face-real-lie-detector-test-during-debate/#ixzz28GyvBu1H
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Magnetosphere
Questions and Emails
- Proof of Heaven I discovered your podcast a few months ago and I'm currently working through the back catalogue so I don't know if you've discussed this recently or not. Here's a link to a story about a neuroscientist who spent time in a coma and claims 'as far as I know, no one before me has ever traveled to this dimension (a) while their cortex was completely shut down, and (b) while their body was under minute medical observation, as mine was for the full seven days of my coma.' I am completely sceptical of his claims, but I'm no scientist so I was wondering about Dr Novella's opinion on what the brain might do if the cortex is shut down and how this could possibly be explained. http://au.news.yahoo.com/thewest/a/-/breaking/15068392/top-neurosurgeon-spent-six-days-in-heaven-during-a-coma/ I also just wanted to thank you all so much for the work you do. I'm always trying to improve my thinking through reading and informing myself about all kinds of different topics, but listening to all of you has helped me understand how vital sceptical and critical thinking is. Your podcast has helped me improve my thinking processes immeasurably and I am so grateful for it, can't get enough. I am studying to become a primary school teacher, and I now vow that if there is one thing every student will leave my class with at the end of the year is a basic concept of critical thinking skills! So there you go, knock on effect :) The world needs more people like you guys. Much love and good will, Tessa French Sydney, Australia
Interview
- Interview with Robert Hutton http://www.sgutranscripts.org/wiki/Main_Page
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A newly published paper claims to have found the true solution to the pioneer anomaly (the tiny excessive deceleration of the pioneer probe) in the laws of physics. http://munews.missouri.edu/news-releases/2012/1009-interstellar-travelers-of-the-future-may-be-helped-by-mu-physicist%E2%80%99s-calculations/
- Item #2 Science Chemists have developed a pencil that can draw functional sensors on a piece of paper. http://web.mit.edu/newsoffice/2012/drawing-with-a-carbon-nanotube-pencil-1009.html
- Item #3 Fiction Researchers have developed a method of producing black silicon, which can be used to make semiconductor processors several thousand times faster than silicon-based processors. http://www.fraunhofer.de/en/press/research-news/2012/october/solar-cells-made-from-black-silicon.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The scientific man does not aim at an immediate result. He does not expect that his advanced ideas will be readily taken up. His work is like that of the planter — for the future. His duty is to lay the foundation for those who are to come, and point the way. He lives and labors and hopes.' -Nikola Tesla