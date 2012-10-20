The 1926 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to Johannes Fibiger for his discovery of 'a cure for cancer.'http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/medicine/laureates/1926/

Item #2

Science Science

The New York Times announced that the 1915 Nobel Prize in Physics was to be shared by Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison, but they never received the award, it is rumored because neither man would consent to share the award with the other. http://query.nytimes.com/mem/archive-free/pdf?res=9F03E7D91239E333A25755C0A9679D946496D6CF