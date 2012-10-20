Podcast #379 - October 20th, 2012
Interview with Jamy Ian Swiss
This Day in Skepticism: Norman Borlaug
News Items: Nobel Prize in Chemistry, DNA Half Life, The Simulated Universe, Supersonic Jump, Geoglyph
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- October 20, 1970 Norman Borlaug wins Nobel Peace prize for Green Revolution
News Items
- Nobel Prize in Chemistry http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/lists/year/?year=2012
- DNA Half Life http://www.scientificamerican.com/article.cfm?id=dinos-dna-demise-genetic-material-512-year-half-life
- Simulated Universe http://www.technologyreview.com/view/429561/the-measurement-that-would-reveal-the-universe-as/
- Supersonic Jump http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-19943590
- Russian Geoglyph http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/49389775/ns/technology_and_science-science/#.UHvrLMVX1SA
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Hulda Clarke
Interview
- Interview with Jamy Ian Swiss http://www.jamyianswiss.com/index.htm
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction The 1926 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to Johannes Fibiger for his discovery of 'a cure for cancer.'http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/medicine/laureates/1926/
- Item #2 Science The New York Times announced that the 1915 Nobel Prize in Physics was to be shared by Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison, but they never received the award, it is rumored because neither man would consent to share the award with the other. http://query.nytimes.com/mem/archive-free/pdf?res=9F03E7D91239E333A25755C0A9679D946496D6CF
- Item #3 Science The 1949 Nobel Prize in Medicine was shared by Antonio Caetano de Abreu Freire Egas Moniz for the development of the frontal lobotomy. http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/medicine/laureates/1949/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'You can do magic with science, but you can't do science with magic.'- Erika Dunning (Brian Dunning's daughter)