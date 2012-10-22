Podcast #381 - November 3rd, 2012
Live From CSICon 2012
This Day in Skepticism: Sputnik 2
In Memorium: Paul Kurtz and Leon Jaroff
News Items: Big Bang Conference, Italian Earthquake Scientists Convicted, Whale Makes Human Sounds, PANDAS Controversy, Reporting Ghost Stories
Live Q&A
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- November 3, 1957 Sputnik 2 launched
In Memorium
- Paul Kurtz 1925-2012
- Leon Jaroff 1926-2012
News Items
- Big Bang Conference at CERN http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-19870036
- Italian Earthquake Scientists Convicted http://www.reuters.com/article/2012/10/22/us-italy-earthquake-court-idUSBRE89L13V20121022
- Whale Makes Human Sounds http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-20026938
- PANDAS Controversy http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/a-pandas-story/
- Reporting Ghost Stories pnd
Live Q&A
- Live Q&A Questions from the CSICon audience
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new study finds that astronauts who spent more than one month in microgravity have a 35% increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.
- Item #2 Science Scientists have discovered the first feathered dinosaur in the western hemisphere, and also adds another dinosaur group known to have feathers.
- Item #3 Science Researchers find that, at the molecular level, evolutionary changes can be highly predictable.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Skepticism is essential to the quest for knowledge, for it is in the seedbed of puzzlement that genuine inquiry takes root. Without skepticism, we may remain mired in unexamined belief systems that are accepted as sacrosanct yet have no factual basis in reality.' - Paul Kurtz