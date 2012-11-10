Podcast #382 - November 10th, 2012
News Items: Life in the Universe, UFOlogy Dying, Chelation Therapy, Psychic Fail
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Universe Rotating
Science or Fiction
In Memorium: Mike LaCelle
This Day in Skepticism
- November 10, 1793 A Goddess of Reason is proclaimed by the French Convention at the suggestion of Chaumette. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goddess_of_Reason
News Items
- Life in the Universe http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/how-common-is-life-in-the-universe/
- UFOlogy Dying http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/newstopics/howaboutthat/ufo/9653499/UFO-enthusiasts-admit-the-truth-may-not-be-out-there-after-all.html
- Chelation Therapy http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/the-result-of-the-trial-to-assess-chelation-therapy-tact-as-underwhelming-as-expected/
- Psychic Medium Fail http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2226129/Two-professional-mediums-fail-test-demonstrate-psychic-powers-laboratory-conditions.html#ixzz2AzO8MN3e
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to Last Week: Crow T Robot
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Universe Rotating Simple question so a simple answer, (I hope.) Why does everything go round, rotate I mean and not just when your drunk! Planets, Stars, Galaxies, and maybe the whole Universe? Why, how did they get going. And, how come when I take off the front wheel of my bike and hold the axle on one side doesn't it fall down when it's spinning. Bending gravity? I know about precession but I'm still confused. Thanks Guys and remember take care out there. Ian. Redmond Zimbabwe
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Curiosity's atmospheric analyzer has confirmed the presence of methane in the Martian atmosphere, keeping hope of Martian life alive. http://www.southernencounter.co.nz/seanews_whatsnew.htm
- Item #2 Science A new computer model supports the grandmother hypothesis - that grandmothers provide a fertility advantage to their daughters, thereby driving the evolution of longevity. http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v491/n7423/full/491162b.html
- Item #3 Science Physicists have created a device with a refractive index of zero, meaning that the phase velocity of light within the device is effectively infinite. http://news.sciencemag.org/sciencenow/2012/11/infintely-fast-light.html?ref=hp
In Memorium
- Mike LaCelle The Rogues remember Mike LaCelle - the 7th Rogue, who died on November 6th
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week '[Space exploration] is in financial trouble. Yet by many standards, such missions are inexpensive. Mariner Jupiter/Saturn costs about the same as the American aircraft shot down in Vietnam in the week in which I am writing these words (Christmas 1972). The Viking mission itself costs about a fortnight of the Vietnam war. I find these comparisons particularly poignant: life versus death, hope versus fear. Space exploration and the highly mechanized destruction of people use similar technology and manufacturers, and similar human qualities of organization and daring. Can we not make the transition from automated aerospace killing to automated aerospace exploration of the solar system in which we live?' -- Carl Sagan (1972)