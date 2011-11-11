Podcast #383 - November 17th, 2012
Interview with Bruce Hood
This Day in Skepticism: Jonestown Massacre
News Items: Denver UFO, Math Hurts, Communicating with the Vegetative, Nearby Rogue Planet, Twisted Light
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Bicycle Physics
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- November 18, 1978 Jonestown massacre
News Items
- Denver UFO http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/bugged-by-ufos/
- Math Hurts http://bodyodd.nbcnews.com/_news/2012/11/05/14947181-fear-of-math-makes-your-brain-hurt-study-confirms?lite
- Communicating with the Vegetative http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/communicating-with-the-vegetative/
- Nearby Rogue Planet http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-20309762
- Twisted Light http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-20217938
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Argon gas in the microwave
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Bicycle Physics Follow up from last week regarding the physics of bicycles
Interview
- Interview with Bruce Hood Bruce Hood is a developmental psychologist and author.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction While corn in native to the Americas, the innovation of heating corn until it pops was introduced by the English colonists in the 17th century. http://www.popcorn.org/EncyclopediaPopcornica/WelcometoPopcornica/HistoryofPopcorn/tabid/106/Default.aspx
- Item #2 Science The modern celebration of Thanksgiving in America began 200 years after the Plymouth celebration, when a letter that had been lost, by the Plymouth colony leader describing the event was rediscovered and publicized. http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2011/11/111122-thanksgiving-2011-dinner-recipes-pilgrims-day-parade-history-facts/
- Item #3 Science Wild turkeys can run up to 20 miles per hour and fly up to 55 miles per hour. http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2011/11/111122-thanksgiving-2011-dinner-recipes-pilgrims-day-parade-history-facts/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I'm a scientist and I know what constitutes proof. But the reason I call myself by my childhood name is to remind myself that a scientist must also be absolutely like a child. If he sees a thing, he must say that he sees it, whether it was what he thought he was going to see or not. See first, think later, then test. But always see first. Otherwise you will only see what you were expecting. Most scientists forget that.' Wonko the Sane from Douglas Adams' - So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish