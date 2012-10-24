Podcast #384 - November 24th, 2012
Guest Rogue: Richard Wiseman
This Day in Skepticism: Origin of Species
Special Report: Richard's Dream Research
News Items: Aspartame Study, Being a Psychopath, Type Ia Supernova, Fecal Transplants
Science or Fiction
Special Report
- Richard Wiseman Richard updates us on his dream research and the iPhone app - Dream On
This Day in Skepticism
- November 24, 1859 On the Origin of Species, by Charles Darwin, is published
News Items
- Aspartame Study http://vitals.nbcnews.com/_news/2012/10/24/14674053-harvard-hospital-admits-it-promoted-weak-science-on-aspartame?lite
- Being a Psychopath http://thedailybanter.com/2012/11/the-benefits-of-being-a-psychopath/
- Type Ia Supernova http://www.redorbit.com/news/space/1112720890/supernova-birth-white-widow-102612/
- Fecal Transplants http://www.plospathogens.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.ppat.1002995
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Some sharks can change their shape by inflating their body with water or air.
- Item #2 Science Some shark's poop comes out in a spiral pattern.
- Item #3 Science Some sharks can vomit out their own stomachs.
- Item #4 Fiction Sharks do not get cancer which is why cancer researchers frequently study them.
- Item #5 Science Sharks are affected by the Moon, leading them to kill more people.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The aim of science is not to open the door to infinite wisdom but to set a limit to infinite error.' - Bertolt Brecht