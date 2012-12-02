Podcast #386 - December 8th, 2012
Guest Rogue: Phil Plait
This Day in Skepticism: Atoms for Peace
News Items: End of the World, Bug UFO Follow Up, Inattentional Amnesia, Curiosity Kurfuffle, Grand Canyon Age, Moon Formation
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- December 8, 1953 United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivers his 'Atoms for Peace' speech.
News Items
- End of the World http://www.nytimes.com/2012/12/02/world/europe/mayan-end-of-world-stirs-panic-in-russia-and-elsewhere.html?pagewanted=1&_r=2& http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2242176/Bugarach-Town-set-survive-Mayan-Apocalypse-cracks-open-End-World-wine.html
- Denver Bug UFO Update http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/another-journalism-fail-on-the-denver-bug-ufo/
- Inattentional Amnesia http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/did-you-not-notice-or-not-remember/
- Curiosity Kurfuffle http://www.geek.com/articles/news/mars-curiosity-announcement-to-be-one-for-the-history-books-20121120/
- Age of the Grand Canyon http://articles.latimes.com/2012/nov/30/science/la-sci-grand-canyon-age-20121130
- Planetary Rings and Moon Formation http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/12/121204112012.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Lucy
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science 2012 saw the warmest July on record, a hurricane season tied for the 3rd most active, and an Arctic ice cap minimum smaller than in any year on record. http://www.cbsnews.com/8301-18563_162-57517254/extreme-weather-could-come-with-record-arctic-ocean-ice-melt/ http://www.myfoxdc.com/story/20227893/2012-hurricane-season-another-for-the-record-books http://www.weather.com/news/noaa-report-july-20120808
- Item #2 Science NASA warns about 'cosmophobia' - fear of astronomy especially among children who have been lead to believe that the universe is going to kill them. http://www.seti.org/doomsday-2012-factsheet
- Item #3 Fiction Despite the fact that there were no major consequences of the Y2K bug, minor computer system glitches were common and were estimated to cost over 2 trillion dollars worldwide.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'When a man eminent in science tells us of something in his particular sphere, into which no fraud can intrude, and which can be verified under scientific conditions, he is entitled to a respectful hearing, but if he states that on a particular night his cow jumped over the postoffice his testimony on that point is no more valid than the testimony of other persons. The mere fact that a man is noted in his particular field of research, astronomy, physics, or mathematics should not be considered as presumptive evidence of his ability to see correctly things outside his experience.'—Joseph Rinn,