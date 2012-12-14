Podcast #388 - December 22nd, 2012
This Day in Skepticism: Coelacanth
News Items: Sandy Hook Massacre, China Stabbing, AVN to Change Name, Megalapteryx Foot, Invisibility Cloak
Special Report: The Hobbit and High Frame Rate
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- December 22, 1938 Coelacanth Discovered
News Items
- Sandy Hook Massacre http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/some-thoughts-on-sandy-hook/
- China Stabbing http://www.inquisitr.com/442338/mayan-apocalypse-rumors-had-psychological-effect-on-man-accused-of-knife-attack-on-school-in-china/
- AVN To Change Name http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/victoria/minister-orders-anti-vaccination-group-to-change-its-name/story-e6frf7kx-1226537155195
- Megalapteryx Foot http://i.imgur.com/focJm.jpg
- Invisibility Cloak http://mobile.scifi.com/s/18488/19?homePageId=8834360&itemId=tag%3Advice.com%2C2012%3A%2F%2F3.93318&fullPageUrl=archives%2F2012%2F12%2Fcompany-claims.php
Special Report
- The Hobbit and High Frame Rate http://movieline.com/2012/12/14/hobbit-high-frame-rate-science-48-frames-per-second/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Last Week's Puzzle: There are three boxes. One is labeled 'CARROTS' another is labeled 'CELERY'. The last one is labeled 'CARROTS AND CELERY'. You know that each is labeled incorrectly. You may ask me to pick one vegetable from one box which you choose. How can you label the boxes correctly?
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science New research indicates that Alzheimer's disease may be a prion disease similar to mad cow disease. http://www.sciencenews.org/view/feature/id/347025/title/Prions_may_cause_Alzheimer%E2%80%99s
- Item #2 Fiction Scientists have created a new form of DNA based upon 8 nucleic acids, rather than 4, with potential applications in DNA computing. http://www.sciencenews.org/view/feature/id/347026/title/Finding_new_ways_to_spell_L-I-F-E
- Item #3 Science A new study finds that the ovaries of adult women contain stem cells that are able to generate new oocytes right up to menopause. http://www.sciencenews.org/view/feature/id/347022/title/Women_may_make_new_eggs
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'There is not to be found, in all history, any miracle attested by a sufficient number of men, of such unquestioned good sense, education and learning, as to secure us against all delusion in themselves.' - David Hume